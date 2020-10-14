North Texas will face Middle Tennessee on Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where the Mean Green will look to snap a three-game losing streak.
UNT is 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in Conference USA after falling to Charlotte last week.
The Blue Raiders have also struggled and are 1-4 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about the Blue Raiders.
1. MTSU is coming off a breakthrough win
The Blue Raiders lost their first four games of the season before pulling out a 31-28 win over Florida International last week.
MTSU has improved dramatically since falling to Army 42-0 in its season opener. The Blue Raiders lost tight games to UTSA (37-35) and Western Kentucky (20-17) before taking down the Panthers.
MTSU trailed FIU late before driving for the game-winning score. Asher O'Hara hit Jarrin Pierce for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Blue Raiders the win.
2. O'Hara is a veteran presence for MTSU
O'Hara was a productive quarterback in C-USA last season and is back for his junior season with the Blue Raiders.
Few teams in the league depend on a player as much as MTSU does with its quarterback. O'Hara averages 268.0 yards per game and leads the Blue Raiders in both rushing yards (222) and passing yards (744).
3. MTSU has designated this a blackout game
MTSU has designed its game against UNT a blackout game. The Blue Raiders have fared well in those games over the years, posing an 8-4 record.
MTSU has won six of the last eight and beat UNT in its last blackout game back in 2012.
4. Rick Stockstill is an institution in C-USA
MTSU coach Rick Stockstill is in his 15th season with the Blue Raiders and has done a remarkable job over the years. He was the C-USA Coach of the Year in 2018 and has been named a coach of the year six times in his career.
He has 92 wins at MTSU, despite the fact the school has fallen behind in the facilities arms race in C-USA. UNT, Rice and Louisiana Tech are just a few of the schools that have made dramatic improvements in what they have to work with recently.
MTSU has mostly stood pat. The school has not seen any major changes since 2006.
Stockstill has been remarkably successful considering the circumstances.
5. MTSU had several key players opt out
Programs across the country have seen players opt out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MTSU was hit particularly hard when running backs Amir Rasul and Martell Pettaway elected to not play this season.
Pettaway transferred in from West Virginia, while Rasul arrived from Florida State.
The Blue Raiders have had to depend even more on O'Hara without two transfers they were counting on to provide a spark offensively.