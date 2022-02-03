Coaches and athletic directors around Texas bi-annually converge on Birdville ISD’s Fine Arts Athletic Complex to await the announcement from the UIL on realignment to see where their programs will land in classifications and districts.
Inclement weather canceled Thursday’s gathering, but it didn’t stop the process.
Here are the top storylines from this year’s realignment.
Ryan and Aledo set to collide
You would be hard-pressed to find two more impressive programs in recent years than Ryan and Aledo. Since the beginning of the 2015 season, the Raiders and Bearcats have each won seven district titles each by going undefeated in district play. Ryan is 97-7 during that stretch, with Aledo upping the Raiders with a 100-7 mark.
The Raiders compiled a 12-2 overall record and a spotless 8-0 mark in 2021 before falling to College Station in the Class 5A-DI Region II final. Aledo was equally as strong by going 12-1 with a 7-0 district record. They were stunned by eventual 5A-DII state champion South Oak Cliff in the region semifinal.
Ryan and Aledo will teams will now meet in Week 3 of the 2022 season in District 3-5A Division I. Ryan has won 48 consecutive district games dating back to 2015, while Aledo has not lost a district contest since 2007 with 103 wins. The Bearcats won three consecutive Class 5A-DII titles from 2018-2020, with Ryan cashing in with a championship of their own in 2021 in Division I.
Aledo and Ryan will make up a district that includes Azle, Burleson Centennial, Fort Worth South Hills, The Colony, Northwest, Saginaw, and White Settlement.
Argyle makes long-awaited jump
After dominating Class 4A at the highest level, the Eagles will now find themselves in Class 5A-DII for the next two seasons. Argyle brought home its’ latest championship in 2020 over Lindale in the Class 4A Division I state title game.
In 2021, Argyle finished with an 11-2 record and 5-1 in their district schedule. The Eagles saw their season end in the Class 4A Region I semifinals. Moving forward, Argyle will elevate to District 3-5A Division II with the likes of nearby Denton and Lake Dallas.
The rest of the district will be comprised of Carrolton Creekview, Frisco Emerson, Frisco Independence, and Frisco Memorial.
While the Eagles were one of the largest 4A schools in the state by racking up a 105-9 record, they will now be considered one of the smaller 5A schools in Texas.
Denton ISD schools split
Four Denton football programs will be split across three different districts and two different classifications. With Guyer and Braswell keeping their pairing in District 5-6A, Ryan’s move into District 3-5A and Denton’s drop into Class 5A Division II separates both the Raiders and Broncos from their yearly district meeting.
With all four schools spread apart, Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence identified scheduling as one of the biggest challenges the district will face moving forward.
Powers collide with Guyer and Ryan, Allen, and Aledo
The pairing of Ryan and Aledo creates a new paradigm in a clash of superpowers in Texas, but that is not the only foe that awaits a Denton ISD program. Guyer and Allen have grown accustomed to squaring off against each other after spending the last two seasons in the same district.
That will not be changing anytime soon with the Wildcats and Eagles set to see even more of one another for two more years. Allen, the largest school in Texas and a four-time state champ, bested Guyer in Week 8 this past season, though it was the Wildcats that made the trek to the Class 6A state title game against Austin Westlake.
New districts form in all other sports
Aside from football, there will be new districts for many Denton County programs. Argyle, Lake Dallas, Denton, and Ryan will now help form District 7-5A in basketball and volleyball. In volleyball, the Lady Eagles made their way to the Class 4A Region I finals.
Argyle is also the reigning 4A state champ in boys’ basketball after winning the title in 2021 against Hargrave. The Lady Eagles are currently the top ranked 4A program in the state as well after having their streak of five consecutive titles snapped in 2020.