North Texas was forced to turn to Plan B more than a few times during its run to the Frisco Football Classic this fall.
The Mean Green entered the year with plans to lean on a handful of talented skill position players, including running back Oscar Adaway III and wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush.
UNT lost all three by the third week of the season. Fortunately for the Mean Green, a handful of young players stepped in and played key roles during a five-game winning streak to close the regular season.
We look at some of those players today in our annual look at five players who exceeded expectations for the Mean Green.
1. Wide receiver Roderic Burns
There might not be a player on UNT's roster who elevated his game more in 2021 over previous seasons than Burns.
The sophomore came into the season having caught 14 passes in his career. He nearly matched that total in one game against SMU.
Burns caught 12 passes for 141 yards against the Mustangs, posted at least two catches in every game of the season and finished with 58 catches for 802 yards and four touchdowns. The Houston native led UNT in every major receiving category.
UNT desperately needed help at receiver after losing Shorter and Bush. Burns answered the call and did more than anyone could have expected.
2. Running back Ayo Adeyi
Adeyi came out of nowhere to become a key part of a deep and talented group of running backs.
The redshirt freshman walked on at UNT and gradually worked his way into the Mean Green's rotation. He ranked third among UNT players with 496 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns, a performance that earned him a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman team.
Adeyi scored the game-winning touchdown in UNT's overtime victory over Rice during its five-game winning streak.
3. Offensive lineman Gabe Blair
Landing Blair as part of its 2021 recruiting class was a huge win for UNT.
Blair was offered a scholarship by a host of Power Five conference schools. He's also from Guyer, one of the Denton ISD schools UNT has long tried to build a pipeline to.
Expectations were high for Blair from the jump, and one can make an argument he exceeded them. Even the best high school linemen typically need a year to adjust to the college game.
Blair made that switch by the third week of the season when he moved into the starting lineup. He was UNT's starting left guard the rest of the way and earned a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team.
4. Defensive back Ridge Texada
UNT added a host of transfers in the offseason who overshadowed Texada, a defensive back who arrived from McNeese State.
Texada looked like he was destined to be a backup as he adjusted to playing at a higher level. Those plans changed when UNT suffered a series of injuries in its secondary.
Texada took advantage of his opportunity. He started three games and finished with 19 tackles and two pass breakups.
5. Wide receiver Damon Ward Jr.
Ward didn't catch a single pass in his first two seasons at UNT and had battled injuries dating back to high school.
His chances to begin meeting the promise he showed at Beaumont West Brook at UNT this fall didn't seem great. But just like Burns, Ward came on at the right time for the Mean Green.
He ranked third among UNT players with 21 catches for 311 yards. Only Burns caught more than the two touchdowns Ward posted.
Ward caught a season-high six passes in the Frisco Football Classic and finished with 70 receiving yards.