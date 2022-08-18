With high school football season set to start up next week, there's no better time to make some early predictions as to how the season will unfold.
The Denton area is once again loaded with plenty of quality teams from top to bottom and will have no shortage of exciting storylines to follow this fall. Traditional powers Guyer, Ryan and Argyle aim for deep playoff runs as other programs target historic moments of their own.
Let’s dig into some predictions for five area teams ranging from feasible to far-fetched.
1. Guyer ends run of near misses
Over the last three seasons, Guyer has been painfully close to winning a state championship time and time again.
The two-time state champions came up one win short in 2019 as Austin Westlake took the title 24-0. After two overtime wins through four rounds in 2020, the Wildcats’ luck ultimately ran out with a 27-17 state semifinal loss to Cedar Hill. They returned for a second title bout with Westlake last year but ended up with the same result.
Guyer returns star quarterback Jackson Arnold and three four-star defensive backs among a group with plenty of experience. Challengers abound, but competing in the loaded District 5-6A will prepare the Wildcats for another deep playoff run and a chance to finally capture their third state title.
2. Braswell snags its first playoff win
After making its first-ever playoff appearance in 2019, Braswell made the move up to 6A and has been one win short of the postseason each of the last two seasons.
Sharing District 5-6A with powers such as Guyer, Allen and Prosper has made even reaching the playoffs an ordeal. Returning seven starters on offense and standouts on both sides of the ball, though, provide the Bengals with plenty of ammo to finally finish in the top four.
Pulling off a first-round upset will be a much tougher task, but an explosive offense which brings back its starting quarterback and several lethal skill players gives Braswell a chance against most opponents.
3. New division gives Argyle early struggles
Realignment brought Argyle up a classification to the 5A-DII ranks, a new challenge for coach Todd Rodgers’ juggernaut.
The Eagles stacked their non-district slate with some of the top teams in the division, opening with DCTF’s preseason No. 13 Melissa, a team which broke Argyle’s 12-year district title streak last season. It only gets more difficult from there with consecutive road games against No. 2 Lucas Lovejoy and No. 15 Grapevine. Then comes a neutral site game against a Montgomery team expected to compete for its district title.
Although those games will not affect Argyle’s playoff hopes, they will be an early test for a team accustomed to beating almost all of its regular season opponents. It’s a daunting stretch the Eagles could easily come out of at or below .500.
4. Realignment ends Ryan’s district win streak
Another area school accustomed to dominating its opponents, Ryan carries a 49-game district win streak into a new group with some of 5A-DI’s best.
Coming in at No. 2 in the division, the Raiders square off with No. 3 Aledo and No. 18 Burleson Centennial in consecutive games with a bye week in between. They also open district play against an Azle team which won eight games a year ago before finishing the regular season versus Fort Worth Brewer and Justin Northwest, two playoff teams from last season.
The four-game finish to district play in particular presents several threats to Ryan’s district win streak and could prove too much to exit unscathed.
5. Aubrey wins its first-ever regional title
Coming off its deepest playoff run in program history, Aubrey has enough key pieces back to aim even further.
Star running back Braylon Colgrove returns to anchor the offense while the defense brings back seven starters, including a fearsome defensive front, from last year’s regional final appearance. Celina’s move up to 4A-DI clears out the Chaparrals’ lone stumbling block from a year ago, though sharing Region II with preseason No. 1 Carthage.
A stout Aubrey defense combined with its methodical Slot-T offense provide plenty for the Chaps to make more history in 2022.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.