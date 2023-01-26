The Mavericks face a conundrum as the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline for this season approaches.
They owe this summer’s first-round pick to the New York Knicks to complete the original Kristaps Porzingis trade, and they don’t have flexibility under the league’s salary cap and luxury tax restrictions to make a big free-agent signing in the offseason.
But they still appear to need significant upgrades in talent and production around Luka Doncic — in the midst of his best NBA season yet — if they want to legitimately defend last season’s Western Conference finals upset run and match their superstar’s rise.
Time for a big splash?
If the Mavericks decide not to save their future first-round picks, want to make a headlining deal sooner than many expect and strike an agreement in a low-seller NBA trade market, here are wishlist-level three players who could fit their needs.
OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors
Position: Small forward
Age: 25
2022-23 salary: $17.4 million
Future contract: $18.6 million in 2023-24, player option for $19.9 million in 2024-25
Why he’d fit the Mavericks: Anunoby would mesh well with just about any team in the NBA, including the Raptors, who’d likely be hesitant to part with him for anything below the league’s inflated trade market price. Averaging a career-best in scoring and leading the league in steals, Anunoby is among the NBA’s most reliable and established two-way wings, a premium position for all, but especially on a Mavericks team built around Doncic’s heliocentric skill-set that opens ample 3-point opportunities.
Plus, he’s already garnered Doncic’s respect. After the Mavericks’ loss in Toronto in late November, Doncic called Anunoby an “amazing player to compete against” and said he helped Anunoby up from the floor during the game after he tripped because “he’s probably one of the nicest dudes in the league — he never talks trash, he never does anything.”
What a trade might cost: If the Raptors decide to take a rebuilding approach and become sellers at the deadline, the Mavericks can swap first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 — based on the NBA’s rules that prohibit teams from trading first-rounders in consecutive seasons. They could try to match Anunoby’s salary with expiring contracts (like Toronto native Dwight Powell’s $11.1 million) and a veteran inclusion like Reggie Bullock $10 million), who plays the same wing position. But it’s likely Toronto would want picks that convey sooner, and the Mavericks otherwise would likely be more hesitant to part with their best young not-Doncic players in Josh Green and Jaden Hardy.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Detroit Pistons
Position: Forward
Age: 33
2022-23 salary: $19.3 million
Future contract: $20 million in 2023-24, $19 million in 2024-25
Why he’d fit the Mavericks: After an offseason trade from Utah, Bogdanovic is averaging a career-best mark in scoring and close to his personal highs in shooting and minutes a game, a sign his durability and volume could translate to what would be his third team in the last calendar year.
Many in Dallas likely remember Bogdanovic as the reliable Jazz defender who has to pick Doncic up full-court and as the shooter Utah looked to for a potential season-saving bucket in Game 6 of that first-round series. Bogdanovic clearly fits what the Mavericks need, especially as a consistent 3-point shooter who could capitalize on the bevvy of open looks Doncic creates while assuming tough defensive assignments.
Bogdanovic also spends most offseasons playing for the Croatian national team, making his Balkan background and FIBA experience a natural connecting factor between Doncic and the Mavericks’ crew of international players.
What a trade might cost: Though Bogdanovic likely wouldn’t command as many assets as a potential Anunoby trade, he’s among the most frequently discussed trade candidates this cycle, which could spark a bidding war and drive up the Pistons’ price. Multiple outlets have reported Detroit’s interest in receiving an unprotected first-round pick in exchange, and the Mavericks can trade one starting in 2025. Matching Bogdanovic’s salary on top of that would cost at least two players, perhaps through expiring contracts such as Powell’s or Christian Wood’s — if it’s clear Wood will not re-sign with Dallas in the offseason — or high-money salaries like Davis Bertans’ (up to $49 million through 2025).
Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
Position: Forward
Age: 27
2022-23 salary: $13 million
Future contract: $13 million player option in 2023-24
Why he’d fit the Mavericks: Kuzma has shined in Washington this year while exceeding his career-high in scoring by more than five points. While his 3-point percentage ranks slightly below his marks the last two seasons, Kuzma is shooting almost 46% from the floor, a sign his work inside the arc has improved during his sixth NBA season. Kuzma’s rebounding acumen could also help take pressure off Doncic as the team’s leader on the boards.
As LeBron James’ Lakers championship teammate before the Russell Westbrook trade, Kuzma has experience playing with superstar talent and for former Lakers coaches Jason Kidd, Greg St. Jean, Quentin Crawford and teammate Jared Dudley. Though the Wizards appear eager to retain Kuzma as a free agent this summer, the Mavericks’ current leadership has recent trade rapport with Washington from the Porzingis-Spencer Dinwiddie-Bertans deal minutes before last year’s trade deadline.
What a trade might cost: Kuzma’s expiring $13 million salary is easier to match with different combinations under the NBA’s rule that requires luxury-tax teams involved in a trade to receive a salary amount no greater than 125%, plus $100,000, of the outgoing money. Nine of the Mavericks’ 14 players are on contracts within that range, starting at Wood’s $14.3 million and excluding Maxi Kleber’s upcoming contract extension that makes him ineligible to move.
Kuzma might also cost Spencer Dinwiddie some of his sanity.
After Dinwiddie dissed his former Wizards squad during his postgame interview Tuesday, Kuzma responded with his more shade — and a clown emoji.
