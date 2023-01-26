GM6MavsJazz27
Buy Now

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) attempts to get by Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second quarter of game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff game at Vivint Arena on Thursday, April 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

 Vernon Bryant/DMN

The Mavericks face a conundrum as the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline for this season approaches.

They owe this summer’s first-round pick to the New York Knicks to complete the original Kristaps Porzingis trade, and they don’t have flexibility under the league’s salary cap and luxury tax restrictions to make a big free-agent signing in the offseason.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you