Ryan quarterback Seth Henigan (9) celebrates after his team scores a touchdown against Cedar Park at AT&T Stadium, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

When the dust finally settled on the 2020 football season, two local teams had brought state championships back home to Denton County.

It started with Argyle winning the Class 4A Division I title back in December, and it ended with Ryan winning the Class 5A Division I championship last week.

Several other Denton-area teams also made deep playoff runs. Guyer reached the Class 6A Division II semifinal for the second straight year, and Pilot Point reached the region final for the second consecutive season. 

As a result, the area all-district lists were littered with local athletes, as 23 players earned individual superlatives. Five local players were named MVPs of their respective districts.

In District 5-5A Division I, Seth Henigan, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr. shared the MVP award. The trio led the Raiders to their third state championship in school history and first since 2002.

Ryan defensive back Ty Marsh (4) returns a kickoff and scores a touchdown against Centennial at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Ryan's Ty Marsh took home 5-5A Defensive MVP honors, while Anthony Hill Jr. was the Defensive Newcomer of the Year. The Raiders' coaching staff, led by head coach Dave Henigan, was the 5-5A Staff of the Year. 

Across town at Guyer, Baylor signee Cooper Lanz was named District 5-6A Defensive Lineman of the Year. Guyer's Peyton Bowen was the Co-Newcomer of the Year on defense, while the Wildcats' kicker, Michael Mayfield, was the Player of the Year on special teams.

Guyer defensive end Cooper Lanz (7) sacks Prosper's Jackson Berry (5) at McKinney ISD Stadium, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in McKinney, Texas.

Braswell's Erick Cade, meanwhile, was the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year. 

In District 7-4A Division I, Argyle quarterback CJ Rogers took home MVP honors. Rogers guided the Eagles to their second state championship in school history, throwing for 3,414 yards and 48 touchdowns. 

All-state receiver Cole Kirkpatrick was the 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year, hauling in 63 catches for 1,301 yards and 17 touchdowns. Davis Elsey was the Defensive Newcomer of the Year, and Hayden Stewart was the Offensive Newcomer of the Year. 

Argyle quarterback CJ Rogers (12) throws a pass to a receiver, while being rushed by the Lindale defense at AT&T Stadium, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

Argyle's Sheridan Wilson was the 7-4A Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the Eagles' coaching staff, led by head coach Todd Rodgers, was the Coaching Staff of the Year. 

Aubrey senior Jackson Jennings won the MVP in District 4-4A Division II, helping the Chaparrals win their first district title in school history. Aubrey's Jacob Palladino was the 4-4A Defensive MVP, and running back Braylon Colgrove was the Offensive Newcomer of the Year. 

Aubrey Jackson Jennings (8) returns a kickoff, while being chased down by the Graham defense at Globe Life Park, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

Jett Runion was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Cody Newton and Wyatt Dyer were named Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year, respectively. 

Aubrey's coaching staff, led by head coach Keith Ivy, was the 4-4A Coaching Staff of the Year. 

Also in 4-4A, Sanger running back Tallyn Welborn earned Offensive MVP honors, running for 1,706 yards and 19 touchdowns. 

Pilot Point rounded out the list of local schools that earned superlative awards. Ish Harris was the District 4-3A Division I Offensive MVP, while Jay Cox was named Utility Player of the Year. 

Here are the first and second team all-district lists for the Denton area. 

District 5-6A

First team

QB: Eli Stowers, Guyer

RB: BJ Phillips, Guyer

WR: Cam Smith, Braswell; Jace Wilson, Guyer

OL: Gabe Blair, Guyer; Tyson Johnson, Guyer

DT: Dotun Olanipekun, Guyer

DE: Lezeric Bailey, Braswell

CB: Deuce Harmon, Guyer

S: Jaden Fugett, Guyer

KR/PR: Deuce Harmon, Guyer

Second team

QB: Tristan McClary, Braswell

RB: Jamerion Sanford, Braswell; Ty Alridge, Guyer

WR: JK Carter, Braswell

TE: Jaylon Banks, Braswell

C: Joe Radovan, Guyer

OL: Mike Aguilar, Braswell; Josh Okelola, Braswell

DT: Braylen Butler, Braswell

DE: Rowan Briggs, Guyer

CB: Darious Goodloe, Guyer

S: Marquan Pope, Guyer

DS: Brett Gilbert, Guyer

District 5-5A Division I

First team

RB: Coco Brown, Denton; Ke'Ori Hicks, Ryan

FB: Michael Davis, Ryan

WR: Keagan Cunningham, Ryan; Jordyn Bailey, Ryan

OL: Kolt De La Torre, Ryan; Riley Hampton, Ryan; Matt Garcia, Denton

DL: Mason Davis, Ryan; Jay Sheppard, Ryan

DE: Michael Gee, Ryan

ILB: DJ Arkansas, Ryan

S: Garyreon Robinson, Ryan

CB: Austin Jordan, Ryan; Terell Coleman Jr., Denton

Second team

WR: Cris Wallace, Denton

OL: Daniel Daub, Ryan; Bryan Aguilar, Ryan; Ashton Davis, Denton

DL: Bear Alexander, Ryan

DE: Mar'Quice Hill, Ryan

ILB: Max Marshall, Ryan

S: Amir Fera, Denton

District 7-5A Division II

Second team

WR: Evan Weinberg, Lake Dallas

District 7-4A Division I

First team

RB: Tito Byce, Argyle

WR: Cash Walker, Argyle

TE: Jasper Lott, Argyle

OL: Jack Tucker, Argyle; Nick Rubien, Argyle 

DL: Darren Chapa, Argyle; Chase Bunnell, Argyle; Ty Johnson, Argyle

LB: Reid Atkins, Argyle

DB: Zach Stewart, Argyle 

P: Caden Dodson, Argyle 

Second team

RB: Braden Baker, Argyle

OL: Austin Criswell, Argyle 

DL: Jasper Lott, Argyle

LB: Logan May, Argyle

DB: Caleb Murdock, Argyle; Hunter Roberts, Argyle; Jacob Robinson, Argyle

K: Caden Dodson, Argyle

District 4-4A Division II

First team

QB: Jaxon Holder, Aubrey; Rylan Smart, Sanger; Cagen Clark, Krum

RB: Trey Cook, Krum

FB: J.J. Cooke, Aubrey

WR: Zach Shepard, Sanger

C: Reed Strittmatter, Aubrey

G: Morgan Bowland, Sanger

T: Lane Bartel, Aubrey

DE: Jaxon Olson, Sanger

ILB: Martavious Hill, Aubrey; Carson Stamper, Sanger; Creed Carter, Sanger; Connor Green 

OLB: Ty Sciba, Aubrey; Wes Huber, Aubrey

CB: Trent Hardin, Aubrey; Justin Gibby, Aubrey; Jaydon Hunter, Krum

S: Zach Shepard, Sanger 

Second team

RB: Jacob Holder, Aubrey

FB: Martavious Hill, Aubrey; Landon Peterson, Krum 

WR: Trent Hardin, Aubrey; Ben Turnbow, Sanger; Dewey Terreault, Sanger; Justin Wooten, Krum

C: Victor Macias, Sanger

G: Joey Mitchell, Aubrey

T: Brayden Berger, Aubrey; Nathan Hunt, Sanger 

DT: Jason Lutzenberg, Aubrey

DE: JD Blagg, Aubrey

ILB: Jacob Miller, Krum

OLB: Zack Carter, Sanger

S: J.J. Cooke, Aubrey; Dewey Terreault, Sanger 

District 4-3A Division I

First team

QB: Max Hollar, Pilot Point

RB: Terrance Clark, Ponder

WR: Avery Smith, Pilot Point

TE: Luke Kelley, Ponder

OL: Jacob Scott, Pilot Point; Joe Green, Ponder

DE: Aydon Cox, Pilot Point

LB: Trey Kysiak, Ponder; Triston Trubenbach, Pilot Point; Chase Taylor, Ponder

DB: Max Hollar, Pilot Point; Terrance Clark, Ponder; Chase Taylor, Ponder

P: Aydon Cox, Pilot Point

Second team

QB: Chase Taylor, Ponder

TE: Aydon Cox, Pilot Point

OL: Aaron Strittmater, Pilot Point; Caleb Holloway, Pilot Point; Aaryn Anderson, Ponder; Ihra Montoya, Ponder

DE: Troy Tincher, Pilot Point; Juke Kelley, Ponder; John Sweeden, Ponder

DT: Joe Green, Ponder

LB: Cameron Carroll, Ponder

DB: Asten Kirby, Pilot Point; Avery Smith, Pilot Point

P: Dillon Cope, Ponder 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

