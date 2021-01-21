When the dust finally settled on the 2020 football season, two local teams had brought state championships back home to Denton County.
It started with Argyle winning the Class 4A Division I title back in December, and it ended with Ryan winning the Class 5A Division I championship last week.
Several other Denton-area teams also made deep playoff runs. Guyer reached the Class 6A Division II semifinal for the second straight year, and Pilot Point reached the region final for the second consecutive season.
As a result, the area all-district lists were littered with local athletes, as 23 players earned individual superlatives. Five local players were named MVPs of their respective districts.
In District 5-5A Division I, Seth Henigan, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr. shared the MVP award. The trio led the Raiders to their third state championship in school history and first since 2002.
Ryan's Ty Marsh took home 5-5A Defensive MVP honors, while Anthony Hill Jr. was the Defensive Newcomer of the Year. The Raiders' coaching staff, led by head coach Dave Henigan, was the 5-5A Staff of the Year.
Across town at Guyer, Baylor signee Cooper Lanz was named District 5-6A Defensive Lineman of the Year. Guyer's Peyton Bowen was the Co-Newcomer of the Year on defense, while the Wildcats' kicker, Michael Mayfield, was the Player of the Year on special teams.
Braswell's Erick Cade, meanwhile, was the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.
In District 7-4A Division I, Argyle quarterback CJ Rogers took home MVP honors. Rogers guided the Eagles to their second state championship in school history, throwing for 3,414 yards and 48 touchdowns.
All-state receiver Cole Kirkpatrick was the 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year, hauling in 63 catches for 1,301 yards and 17 touchdowns. Davis Elsey was the Defensive Newcomer of the Year, and Hayden Stewart was the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Argyle's Sheridan Wilson was the 7-4A Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the Eagles' coaching staff, led by head coach Todd Rodgers, was the Coaching Staff of the Year.
Aubrey senior Jackson Jennings won the MVP in District 4-4A Division II, helping the Chaparrals win their first district title in school history. Aubrey's Jacob Palladino was the 4-4A Defensive MVP, and running back Braylon Colgrove was the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Jett Runion was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Cody Newton and Wyatt Dyer were named Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year, respectively.
Aubrey's coaching staff, led by head coach Keith Ivy, was the 4-4A Coaching Staff of the Year.
Also in 4-4A, Sanger running back Tallyn Welborn earned Offensive MVP honors, running for 1,706 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Pilot Point rounded out the list of local schools that earned superlative awards. Ish Harris was the District 4-3A Division I Offensive MVP, while Jay Cox was named Utility Player of the Year.
Here are the first and second team all-district lists for the Denton area.
District 5-6A
First team
QB: Eli Stowers, Guyer
RB: BJ Phillips, Guyer
WR: Cam Smith, Braswell; Jace Wilson, Guyer
OL: Gabe Blair, Guyer; Tyson Johnson, Guyer
DT: Dotun Olanipekun, Guyer
DE: Lezeric Bailey, Braswell
CB: Deuce Harmon, Guyer
S: Jaden Fugett, Guyer
KR/PR: Deuce Harmon, Guyer
Second team
QB: Tristan McClary, Braswell
RB: Jamerion Sanford, Braswell; Ty Alridge, Guyer
WR: JK Carter, Braswell
TE: Jaylon Banks, Braswell
C: Joe Radovan, Guyer
OL: Mike Aguilar, Braswell; Josh Okelola, Braswell
DT: Braylen Butler, Braswell
DE: Rowan Briggs, Guyer
CB: Darious Goodloe, Guyer
S: Marquan Pope, Guyer
DS: Brett Gilbert, Guyer
District 5-5A Division I
First team
RB: Coco Brown, Denton; Ke'Ori Hicks, Ryan
FB: Michael Davis, Ryan
WR: Keagan Cunningham, Ryan; Jordyn Bailey, Ryan
OL: Kolt De La Torre, Ryan; Riley Hampton, Ryan; Matt Garcia, Denton
DL: Mason Davis, Ryan; Jay Sheppard, Ryan
DE: Michael Gee, Ryan
ILB: DJ Arkansas, Ryan
S: Garyreon Robinson, Ryan
CB: Austin Jordan, Ryan; Terell Coleman Jr., Denton
Second team
WR: Cris Wallace, Denton
OL: Daniel Daub, Ryan; Bryan Aguilar, Ryan; Ashton Davis, Denton
DL: Bear Alexander, Ryan
DE: Mar'Quice Hill, Ryan
ILB: Max Marshall, Ryan
S: Amir Fera, Denton
District 7-5A Division II
Second team
WR: Evan Weinberg, Lake Dallas
District 7-4A Division I
First team
RB: Tito Byce, Argyle
WR: Cash Walker, Argyle
TE: Jasper Lott, Argyle
OL: Jack Tucker, Argyle; Nick Rubien, Argyle
DL: Darren Chapa, Argyle; Chase Bunnell, Argyle; Ty Johnson, Argyle
LB: Reid Atkins, Argyle
DB: Zach Stewart, Argyle
P: Caden Dodson, Argyle
Second team
RB: Braden Baker, Argyle
OL: Austin Criswell, Argyle
DL: Jasper Lott, Argyle
LB: Logan May, Argyle
DB: Caleb Murdock, Argyle; Hunter Roberts, Argyle; Jacob Robinson, Argyle
K: Caden Dodson, Argyle
District 4-4A Division II
First team
QB: Jaxon Holder, Aubrey; Rylan Smart, Sanger; Cagen Clark, Krum
RB: Trey Cook, Krum
FB: J.J. Cooke, Aubrey
WR: Zach Shepard, Sanger
C: Reed Strittmatter, Aubrey
G: Morgan Bowland, Sanger
T: Lane Bartel, Aubrey
DE: Jaxon Olson, Sanger
ILB: Martavious Hill, Aubrey; Carson Stamper, Sanger; Creed Carter, Sanger; Connor Green
OLB: Ty Sciba, Aubrey; Wes Huber, Aubrey
CB: Trent Hardin, Aubrey; Justin Gibby, Aubrey; Jaydon Hunter, Krum
S: Zach Shepard, Sanger
Second team
RB: Jacob Holder, Aubrey
FB: Martavious Hill, Aubrey; Landon Peterson, Krum
WR: Trent Hardin, Aubrey; Ben Turnbow, Sanger; Dewey Terreault, Sanger; Justin Wooten, Krum
C: Victor Macias, Sanger
G: Joey Mitchell, Aubrey
T: Brayden Berger, Aubrey; Nathan Hunt, Sanger
DT: Jason Lutzenberg, Aubrey
DE: JD Blagg, Aubrey
ILB: Jacob Miller, Krum
OLB: Zack Carter, Sanger
S: J.J. Cooke, Aubrey; Dewey Terreault, Sanger
District 4-3A Division I
First team
QB: Max Hollar, Pilot Point
RB: Terrance Clark, Ponder
WR: Avery Smith, Pilot Point
TE: Luke Kelley, Ponder
OL: Jacob Scott, Pilot Point; Joe Green, Ponder
DE: Aydon Cox, Pilot Point
LB: Trey Kysiak, Ponder; Triston Trubenbach, Pilot Point; Chase Taylor, Ponder
DB: Max Hollar, Pilot Point; Terrance Clark, Ponder; Chase Taylor, Ponder
P: Aydon Cox, Pilot Point
Second team
QB: Chase Taylor, Ponder
TE: Aydon Cox, Pilot Point
OL: Aaron Strittmater, Pilot Point; Caleb Holloway, Pilot Point; Aaryn Anderson, Ponder; Ihra Montoya, Ponder
DE: Troy Tincher, Pilot Point; Juke Kelley, Ponder; John Sweeden, Ponder
DT: Joe Green, Ponder
LB: Cameron Carroll, Ponder
DB: Asten Kirby, Pilot Point; Avery Smith, Pilot Point
P: Dillon Cope, Ponder