Argyle’s Emma Sheehan (10) passes the ball to a teammate while Midlothian Heritage plays defense at Dragon Stadium on April 9 in Southlake. Sheehan was named the District 6-4A MVP.

 Photos by Jeff Woo/DRC

With a slew of talented soccer teams in the Denton area, it was no surprise to see all-district lists littered with local selections.

When the dust finally settled on the 2020-21 season, 11 Denton-area soccer players took home superlative honors.

Argyle’s Emma Sheehan was named the District 6-4A MVP, leading the Lady Eagles to their first appearance in the Class 4A Region I final. Argyle finished the year 21-4-2 overall, setting the program record for most wins in a single season.

Sheehan’s teammate, Ella Atkins, was named the 6-4A Defensive MVP. Argyle coach Marc Koke and his staff were named Coaching Staff of the Year along with Lake Worth’s coach.

Guyer’s Sisley Stephens dribbles the ball while Flower Mound plays defense on March 25 at Flower Mound Marcus High School. Stephens earned Co-Midfielder of the Year honors in District 5-6A.

At Guyer, Sisley Stephens earned Co-Midfielder of the Year honors in District 5-6A. Stephens scored five goals and tallied four assists.

Guyer’s Hayden Colson was named 5-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year, registering two assists.

“Sisley was a key piece for our midfield this year,” Guyer coach Mandy Hall said. “She did a lot for us to get our offense going and setting up chances for us through the midfield.

“Hayden was a massive addition to our back line. She was able to mark and shut down key players on the opposing teams, and she did a great job of being offensive and getting herself involved in the attack out of the back.”

Guyer’s Hayden Colson kicks the ball toward the goal while being defended by Flower Mound’s Hallie Augustyn on March 25 at Flower Mound Marcus High School. Colson was named 5-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

In District 6-5A, Lake Dallas’ Grace Murray was tabbed the Co-Midfielder of the Year. Denton’s Michelle Avelino was the Co-Utility Player of the Year, and Ryan’s Halli Keese earned Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors.

On the boys side, Guyer’s John Dalby was selected as the 5-6A Midfield Player of the Year. Dalby found the back of the net six times and had 11 assists, helping Guyer upset state-ranked Flower Mound Marcus in the first round of the playoffs.

It was the Wildcats’ first playoff win in seven years.

Guyer’s Elijah Pirtle dribbles the ball while Flower Mound Marcus’ Will Pondeca defends him on March 26 at Marcus High School in Flower Mound.

In addition to Dalby, Guyer’s Elijah Pirtle took home 5-6A Sophomore of the Year honors after scoring five goals and tallying four assists.

Ryan’s Jose Contreras was the Defensive MVP in District 6-5A, helping the Raiders to a playoff berth.

Argyle’s Connor Webster rounded out the Denton-area all-district superlative selections, as Webster was the 6-4A Midfielder of the Year.

Here are the full Denton-area all-district lists:

Boys all-district lists

District 5-6A

Midfield Player of the Year: John Dalby, Guyer

Sophomore of the Year: Elijah Pirtle, Guyer

First team

Oscar Ronquillo, Guyer; Luis Rangel, Guyer; Ethan Hilliard, Guyer; Damon Luthin, Braswell

Second team

Jamie Jimenez, Guyer; Colby McDaniel, Guyer; Roushdy Jimenez, Guyer; Matthew Rodas, Braswell

District 6-5A

Defensive MVP: Jose Contreras, Ryan

First team

Haris Jasic, Ryan; Owen Biering, Ryan; Justo Olguin, Ryan; Kevin Dorantes, Ryan; Preston Gregg, Lake Dallas; Anthony Patti, Lake Dallas; Ian Watts, Lake Dallas; Nahum Serrano, Denton; Jesus Betancourt, Denton

Second team

Reyli Angulo, Ryan; Chase Biering, Ryan; Chris Acosta, Ryan; Victor Montero, Ryan; Brennan Thiessen, Lake Dallas; Adrian Garcia, Lake Dallas; John Pelaez, Lake Dallas; William Rodriguez, Denton; William Guillen, Denton

District 6-4AMidfielder of the Year: Connor Webster

First team

Kyle Banar, Argyle; Caden Dodson, Argyle; Mason White, Argyle; Jayden Broadhurst, Argyle

Second team

David Michaels, Argyle; Adam Norkett, Argyle; Will Adoue, Argyle; Will Ramsey, Argyle

Girls all-district lists

District 5-6A

Co-Midfielder of the Year: Sisley Stephens, Guyer

Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Hayden Colson, Guyer

First team

Olivia Ramirez, Guyer; Marina Vera, Guyer; Hailey Lander, Guyer; Madeline Landstad, Guyer; Sophie Bradley, Braswell

Second team

Trinity Cox, Guyer; Kensey Cogdell, Guyer; Allie Dellis, Guyer; Avery Fouts, Guyer; Hannah Necaise, Braswell

District 6-5A

Co-Midfielder of the Year: Grace Murray, Lake Dallas

Co-Utility Player of the Year: Michelle Avelino, Denton

Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Halli Keese, Ryan

First team

Ana Torres, Denton; Kaley Robison, Denton; Chelsea Vilca, Lake Dallas; Ivelyn Jimenez, Lake Dallas; Dylan Drozd, Lake Dallas; Jaelynn Davis, Lake Dallas; Kendall Wright, Ryan; Lauren Vannatta, Ryan

Second team

Kelsi Vonnahme, Lake Dallas; Addie Buesing, Lake Dallas; Pilar Flores, Lake Dallas; Grace Reed, Lake Dallas; Annie Meador, Denton; Jacky Pena, Denton; Audrey Burnett, Ryan; Mollie Taylor, Ryan

District 6-4A

MVP: Emma Sheehan, Argyle

Defensive MVP: Ella Atkins, Argyle

Coaching Staff of the Year: Argyle’s Marc Koke and Lake Worth’s Robert Alvarez

First team

Rebecca O’Neal, Argyle; Lilly Coleman, Argyle; Trinity Carter, Argyle; Kennedi Banar, Argyle; Alyssa Ward, Argyle

Second team

Leilani Strachan, Argyle; Avery McNatt, Argyle; Moriah Offner, Argyle; Gracie Williamson, Argyle; Victoria Gomez, Argyle

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

