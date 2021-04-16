With a slew of talented soccer teams in the Denton area, it was no surprise to see all-district lists littered with local selections.
When the dust finally settled on the 2020-21 season, 11 Denton-area soccer players took home superlative honors.
Argyle’s Emma Sheehan was named the District 6-4A MVP, leading the Lady Eagles to their first appearance in the Class 4A Region I final. Argyle finished the year 21-4-2 overall, setting the program record for most wins in a single season.
Sheehan’s teammate, Ella Atkins, was named the 6-4A Defensive MVP. Argyle coach Marc Koke and his staff were named Coaching Staff of the Year along with Lake Worth’s coach.
At Guyer, Sisley Stephens earned Co-Midfielder of the Year honors in District 5-6A. Stephens scored five goals and tallied four assists.
Guyer’s Hayden Colson was named 5-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year, registering two assists.
“Sisley was a key piece for our midfield this year,” Guyer coach Mandy Hall said. “She did a lot for us to get our offense going and setting up chances for us through the midfield.
“Hayden was a massive addition to our back line. She was able to mark and shut down key players on the opposing teams, and she did a great job of being offensive and getting herself involved in the attack out of the back.”
In District 6-5A, Lake Dallas’ Grace Murray was tabbed the Co-Midfielder of the Year. Denton’s Michelle Avelino was the Co-Utility Player of the Year, and Ryan’s Halli Keese earned Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors.
On the boys side, Guyer’s John Dalby was selected as the 5-6A Midfield Player of the Year. Dalby found the back of the net six times and had 11 assists, helping Guyer upset state-ranked Flower Mound Marcus in the first round of the playoffs.
It was the Wildcats’ first playoff win in seven years.
In addition to Dalby, Guyer’s Elijah Pirtle took home 5-6A Sophomore of the Year honors after scoring five goals and tallying four assists.
Ryan’s Jose Contreras was the Defensive MVP in District 6-5A, helping the Raiders to a playoff berth.
Argyle’s Connor Webster rounded out the Denton-area all-district superlative selections, as Webster was the 6-4A Midfielder of the Year.
Here are the full Denton-area all-district lists:
Boys all-district lists
District 5-6A
Midfield Player of the Year: John Dalby, Guyer
Sophomore of the Year: Elijah Pirtle, Guyer
First team
Oscar Ronquillo, Guyer; Luis Rangel, Guyer; Ethan Hilliard, Guyer; Damon Luthin, Braswell
Second team
Jamie Jimenez, Guyer; Colby McDaniel, Guyer; Roushdy Jimenez, Guyer; Matthew Rodas, Braswell
District 6-5A
Defensive MVP: Jose Contreras, Ryan
First team
Haris Jasic, Ryan; Owen Biering, Ryan; Justo Olguin, Ryan; Kevin Dorantes, Ryan; Preston Gregg, Lake Dallas; Anthony Patti, Lake Dallas; Ian Watts, Lake Dallas; Nahum Serrano, Denton; Jesus Betancourt, Denton
Second team
Reyli Angulo, Ryan; Chase Biering, Ryan; Chris Acosta, Ryan; Victor Montero, Ryan; Brennan Thiessen, Lake Dallas; Adrian Garcia, Lake Dallas; John Pelaez, Lake Dallas; William Rodriguez, Denton; William Guillen, Denton
District 6-4AMidfielder of the Year: Connor Webster
First team
Kyle Banar, Argyle; Caden Dodson, Argyle; Mason White, Argyle; Jayden Broadhurst, Argyle
Second team
David Michaels, Argyle; Adam Norkett, Argyle; Will Adoue, Argyle; Will Ramsey, Argyle
Girls all-district lists
District 5-6A
Co-Midfielder of the Year: Sisley Stephens, Guyer
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Hayden Colson, Guyer
First team
Olivia Ramirez, Guyer; Marina Vera, Guyer; Hailey Lander, Guyer; Madeline Landstad, Guyer; Sophie Bradley, Braswell
Second team
Trinity Cox, Guyer; Kensey Cogdell, Guyer; Allie Dellis, Guyer; Avery Fouts, Guyer; Hannah Necaise, Braswell
District 6-5A
Co-Midfielder of the Year: Grace Murray, Lake Dallas
Co-Utility Player of the Year: Michelle Avelino, Denton
Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Halli Keese, Ryan
First team
Ana Torres, Denton; Kaley Robison, Denton; Chelsea Vilca, Lake Dallas; Ivelyn Jimenez, Lake Dallas; Dylan Drozd, Lake Dallas; Jaelynn Davis, Lake Dallas; Kendall Wright, Ryan; Lauren Vannatta, Ryan
Second team
Kelsi Vonnahme, Lake Dallas; Addie Buesing, Lake Dallas; Pilar Flores, Lake Dallas; Grace Reed, Lake Dallas; Annie Meador, Denton; Jacky Pena, Denton; Audrey Burnett, Ryan; Mollie Taylor, Ryan
District 6-4A
MVP: Emma Sheehan, Argyle
Defensive MVP: Ella Atkins, Argyle
Coaching Staff of the Year: Argyle’s Marc Koke and Lake Worth’s Robert Alvarez
First team
Rebecca O’Neal, Argyle; Lilly Coleman, Argyle; Trinity Carter, Argyle; Kennedi Banar, Argyle; Alyssa Ward, Argyle
Second team
Leilani Strachan, Argyle; Avery McNatt, Argyle; Moriah Offner, Argyle; Gracie Williamson, Argyle; Victoria Gomez, Argyle