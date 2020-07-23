Ryan girls soccer coach Kendall Pryor was gracious enough to sit down with the Denton Record-Chronicle for a series called 10 Questions with the Coach. Here are Pryor’s thoughts on myriad topics.
DRC: Soccer was one of the spring sports that had its season cut short due to the coronavirus. What was that like for you as a coach, and what do you think next season will look like?
Pryor: Like any coach, it was difficult to process. It kind of came in stages where you’re like, “No, we’ll be back. No problem.” And then reality set in a little bit. So that was difficult. I tried to keep a positive outlook on that, kind of coming from the idea that we really got to have a season. It was cut a few games short, but I kept thinking back to our baseball and softball counterparts and how they were just getting started. It sat bad with me because we didn’t have the proper finish, but I was relieved we got to play the majority of our games. With next year, and it’s probably the same thing with any team and any sport, there’s going to be a new sense of hunger from the coaches down to the players. Having that opportunity taken from us shows us how much we love what we do, and the players are ready to get back and compete. You’re not going to have those moments of, “Gosh, we’ve been practicing every day.” Because it’s something that can be taken from you, and we know that. I’m excited, but mostly to see the kids again.
Looking back on your first three seasons at Ryan, what grade would you give yourself?
Oh gosh. I would say 5.5. I’m real hard on myself. I’m sure people looking from the outside would say we’ve done some really good things as a coaching staff. But we’ve also struggled with some things. That’s normal, but I’m always going to be harder on myself. I expect more from myself. There’s stuff internally that we can always change and fix. I’m still growing, learning, and I’m still fresh to the game from that aspect. Again, I’m not one to say, “For sure, I’m a nine, and I’m killing it.” What we’ve done is pretty good; I’m not going to discount that. But as a coach, am I preparing them enough to go out and play? I tell them all the time that I’m not perfect. And the day I do say that, I need to go get another job.
You carved out quite the Hall of Fame career at UNT. Is there anything you regret about that time?
Oh, absolutely. My husband, Russell, and I talk about this a lot. If you went back now, would you change anything? I would work harder, obviously. I know that’s hard to think about because, “Well, you’re in the hall of fame. You did some good stuff.” But as I get older and realize I can’t play the game like I used to, I know I’d like to go back and bust my butt every chance I could get. I worked hard. There’s no doubt about that; I didn’t have much of a social life. But I’d go back and work even harder. I’d be a better leader — all of the above. I don’t regret anything, but that’s what I would change. Did I give everything I had to give in this game? Did I give everything I had to give in practice? Was I leader? Did I get on my teammates? Did I push them to be their best? Did I take advantage of everything? It’s all the things you think about when you’re so far removed from it. It’s that competitiveness. College is where I made my mark, but it’s always a question I ask myself. Was I doing everything I could do at that time to be the best? That’s what I instill in the girls. You aren’t going to get this back. So what are you going to do so that you go out being where you want to be?
Is there one coach at Ryan (any sport) that you are weirdly competitive with?
I would say probably either [Ryan football defensive coordinator Shane] Tolleson or [assistant coach] Abby Arledge. Me and Abby always have competitive games we do. With Tolly, he’s always got to have some over-the-top motivational speech. I always give him a hard time about things, and he does the same to me. If it’s a big game, it’s usually Arledge for some reason. But if there’s someone who likes to call me out a lot, it’s coach Tolly. He’s not afraid, which is funny. He walks a fine line. Not a lot of people get too close to that line, but he does.
Would you rather run a marathon with your shoes filled with jello or your hair doused in oil?
Well, I’m not running a marathon — ever. That’s my first answer. But if I had to, I’d say jello. I feel like that’d give you some extra pep in your step. I don’t like when my hair is wet from sweat or anything. So it’s like, “Why not? if I’m going to run like that, I might as well enjoy it and have something swishy going on in my feet.” I am definitely more a sprinter. If I have to run three or four miles; I don’t have that in me. In soccer, you run miles and miles. But it’s not something you think about. That may change as I get older, but I don’t have any desire to go run a marathon.
On a scale of 1-10, how savage are you?
I don’t try to be that way, but when push comes to shove, I’m going to be a 10. I don’t seek opportunities to be a savage, but if the opportunity presents itself, nine times out of 10 it’s coming from sarcasm. When I let loose of those reins, it’s over. You might as well prepare for it. I have two older brothers, and they always messed with me from Day 1. I’ve been raised to be that way, and be witty. I get that way with Tolly. I’m pretty much a 10-plus savage when he has anything to say.
You can only watch one Will Ferrell movie for the rest of your life? Which one?
Shoot. It’s got to be Step Brothers. There’s so many. I love Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn and all of those guys.
Would you be upset if either of your daughters hated soccer?
I think that goes with anyone who has done anything. Of course, your heart is going to break and spirit would be crushed. But then you go into coaching mode in that, “I just want you to compete in anything. As long as you’re doing your best — cheerleading, gymnastics, bowling or volleyball — you’re going to find something.” That day would be hard.
What is something really stupid that you are deathly afraid of or weirds you out?
Grasshoppers and June bugs. Like, I can’t do it. I can’t be around them. It freaks me out. I’d go run a marathon if it means I can get away from a grasshopper. They are so wild and unknown. They dive bomb out of nowhere and catch you off guard. And they look at you weird and they stick to you. It’s so uncomfortable. They are both on the same level with me. No thanks!
What five things do you always have with you?
My cellphone, obviously. Keys, chapstick, water jug or water bottle, and a wallet.