Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.