Ryan head football coach Dave Henigan was gracious enough to sit down with the Denton Record-Chronicle's sports department for a new series called "10 Questions With Coach." Here are Henigan's thoughts on myriad topics.
What has been the hardest part about the coronavirus break to you?
We are in the relationship business, so not being around kids, coaches, colleagues, etc. is hard. We try to do the best we can, but not being around everyone else is tough.
Looking back on your six seasons at Ryan, what accomplishment are you most proud of?
Gosh, I mean … I don’t know if it’s a single accomplishment. When I took over here, there’s a lot of pride in this program, and my whole goal as the leader of the program is to continue the tradition and success we’ve had over the years. At this point, I feel like we’ve done that. I’m very proud of that.
Who is a better quarterback: your son Seth, or you in your prime?
You know, I think that anybody who was worth his salt as a quarterback is never going to say anyone is better than them. So I’m going with me. Whether or not that is true is a different story.
You always like to say “advantage bald,” but do you miss your hair at all?
Absolutely not. Just like my wife tells me, and she’s probably lying, hair is overrated. It’s a lot of hassle to have all that hair. It’s very forward advantage to be bald.
What superpower would you never want to have and why?
I would never want X-ray vision. I wouldn’t want to be able to see things that I don’t need to see. I don’t think I would want that.
If you were a ghost, who would you most like to haunt for a year and why?
I think I’d like to haunt coach [Kyle] Burch. He’s a stealthy funny guy, and I think I could have a lot of fun scaring him.
Have you ever cried in a movie, and if so, which one and why?
Yes, but it’s been a while, so it’s hard to remember. I know I cried in ET as a kid. I’m sure I have since then, but I can’t place it. I’ve got a bad memory, Steve!
You are about to get into a fight? What comes on as your soundtrack?
Something from Metallica. Maybe “Ride the Lightning.”
What is a music concert you’ve been to that no one would guess that you’ve been to?
I didn’t even like the guy, but we had a lot of fun. Pitbull. It was fun; that was a few years ago.
DRC: What conspiracy theories do you believe?
Henigan: “Definitely that there were multiple people that killed [President John F.] Kennedy. There wasn’t one; there was more than one, in my opinion. That’s the only one; I’m not really a big conspiracy theorist. I’m not into all of the theories and hoaxes.”