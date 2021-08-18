North Texas leaned on a host of veteran players last season on its way to a fourth bowl appearance in five seasons under coach Seth Littrell.
The good news for the Mean Green is several of those players will be back this fall. A few elected to return for a fifth year while others gained valuable experience.
The hope is those players will help UNT build on a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Here’s a look at 10 UNT players to know heading into the 2021 season, including several of those veterans.
1. Austin Aune
Junior QB / 6-2, 216 pounds
2020 stats: 1,650 passing yards, 13 TDs on 101-of-185 passing with 4 INTs
Breakdown: Aune started three games in 2020, when he split time with Jason Bean. The former Argyle standout became the odds-on favorite to start when Bean transferred to Kansas. Aune has improved over the course of the offseason. The question now is if he can hold on to the job in a quarterback battle that will likely extend into the season.
2. Jace Ruder
Junior QB / 6-3, 225 pounds
2020 stats: 2-of-3 passing for 11 yards (at North Carolina)
Breakdown: Ruder transferred in from North Carolina over the summer and has quickly made UNT’s quarterback competition more interesting. Ruder was a four-star prospect out of high school and has gotten up to speed in a hurry at UNT. There is a chance he could win the starting job.
3. Dion Novil
Senior DT / 6-4, 310 pounds
2020 stats: 37 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks
Breakdown: Novil is UNT’s lone returning first-team All-Conference USA selection. The Abilene native played nose tackle in 2020, when he checked in at 330 pounds. He’s down to 310 pounds now and is expected to be more active as UNT shifts from a 3-3-5 scheme to a system with a four-man front.
4. DeAndre Torrey
Senior RB / 5-7, 195 pounds
2020 stats: 113 carries for 656 yards and six touchdowns
Breakdown: Torrey was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection last season when he led the Mean Green in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Torrey elected to return to UNT for his fifth collegiate season. He ranks seventh in program history with 23 rushing touchdowns and 12th with 2,013 career rushing yards. UNT hopes to get Torrey more involved in the passing game this year.
5. Jacob Brammer
Senior OL / 6-4, 301 pounds
2020 stats: 10 starts at right tackle
Breakdown: Brammer was a second-team All-C-USA selection in 2020, when he helped anchor an offensive line that cleared the way for the Mean Green to rush for 230.2 yards per game. The senior excels when it comes to blocking in the running game and will be a key member of a line that is expected to be one of UNT’s strengths.
6. Manase Mose
Senior OL / 6-1, 292 pounds
2020 stats: 10 starts at center
Breakdown: Mose will start for UNT for a fourth straight season. The question is where the Mean Green will have him line up. Mose started his first two seasons at right guard before moving to center last fall. He’s working at both guard and center this fall. UNT is considering moving him around to create the best possible matchups.
7. KD Davis
Senior LB / 5-11, 229 pounds
2020 stats: 75 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries
Breakdown: Davis has been named honorable mention All-C-USA in each of the last two seasons and led the Mean Green in tackles last year. The Ennis product will play a key role again this fall as UNT moves to a 4-2-5 scheme under coordinator Phil Bennett. The Mean Green need Davis to help lead the way as they look to improve after allowing a nation’s worst 522.1 yards per game in 2020.
8. Deonte Simpson
Junior WR / 6-0, 186 pounds
2020 stats: 25 receptions for 517 yards and four touchdowns
Breakdown: Simpson finished second among UNT players last season in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns behind C-USA MVP Jaelon Darden. UNT will likely spread the ball around to a host of talented receivers following Darden’s departure for the NFL. Simpson will be a big part of the Mean Green’s plans.
9. Oscar Adaway III
Sophomore RB / 6-0, 215 pounds
2020 stats: 99 carries for 572 yards and three touchdowns
Breakdown: Adaway finished second among UNT players in rushing yards in 2020 despite playing in just seven games due to injury. He came on late in the season when he rushed for 101 yards on 15 caries in a game against UTSA in late November and 97 yards against Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Adaway is one of the Mean Green’s most talented players and could be in for a big year.
10. Makyle Sanders
Senior S / 6-0, 210 pounds
2020 stats: 68 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery
Breakdown: Sanders was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection in 2020 when he led UNT with 44 solo tackles. He entered the NCAA transfer portal following the season before pulling his name out and electing to return for a fifth season at UNT. Sanders is expected to be among UNT’s top playmakers this fall.