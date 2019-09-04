Baseball
Mets bullpen bounces back, defeat Nats 8-4
WASHINGTON — A night after a brutal loss, the New York Mets got back to doing what they have since the All-Star break: Winning another series.
Justin Wilson and the bullpen held on this time, rookie Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 45th home run and the Mets rebounded to stop the Washington Nationals 8-4 Wednesday.
A day after a trio of Mets relievers was tagged for seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in an 11-10 loss to the Nationals, three pitchers combined to close with 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
Reds pull away to 8-5 win over Phillies
CINCINNATI — Reliever Michael Lorenzen hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning Wednesday night as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to an 8-5 victory that cost the Philadelphia Phillies a chance to gain ground in the wild card race.
The Phillies had their three-game winning streak snapped and slipped to three games behind the idle Cubs for the final NL wild card. Chicago begins a four-game series in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Joey Votto homered and had an RBI double off Aaron Nola as Cincinnati surged ahead 5-0, but the Phillies’ resurgent offense caught up. Logan Morrison and J.T. Realmuto had two-run homers off Trevor Bauer, who has only one victory since coming to Cincinnati in a trade with Cleveland.
Football
Manning starting record 16th season with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning is entering a team-record 16th season with the New York Giants the same way he has the past 14.
The 38-year-old, two-time Super Bowl MVP is their starting quarterback heading into the season opener against the NFC East champion Cowboys in Dallas.
If there is a difference this year, it’s having a very capable understudy in the wings ready to take over in Daniel Jones.
The No. 6 pick in the NFL draft, Jones has shown his critics that he is prepared for the pros. Doubters can look at what the kid from Duke did in the preseason. He completed 29 of 34 passes for 416 yards, two touchdowns and a league-high 137.3 quarterback rating.
Manning understands the situation. He is in the final year of his contract and all he wants to do is his job.
Giants co-owner John Mara has said he would like to see Manning start all year. The team would have to win for that to happen.
Jaguars QB starts season on injury report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles will start the season on the injury report.
The team listed Foles on its initial report Wednesday with an abdominal oblique injury — he had some soreness following training camp — but said he’s expected to play in the season opener against Kansas City. The Jaguars host the Chiefs on Sunday.
Coach Doug Marrone sat Foles and most of his other starters for the majority of the preseason, taking a “smarter approach” to training camp and exhibition games in hopes of being healthier for the regular season. They played a few series in the third preseason game.
Basketball
Brooklyn player charged with assaulting girlfriend
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets player Rodions Kurucs has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend inside his apartment.
The 21-year-old Latvian-born small forward turned himself in on Tuesday and was arraigned on a misdemeanor assault charge. He’s due back in court Oct. 21.
Police say the 32-year-old woman claims she had a verbal dispute with Kurucs in his Brooklyn apartment on June 27 and he choked her. She says he also struck her.
Hockey
Coyotes sign forward Keller to 8-year contract extension
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Hockey teams, except on rare occasions, typically wait until a player has a decent-sized body of work before making a long-term commitment.
The Arizona Coyotes saw enough in two productive seasons from Clayton Keller to lock him up before he becomes a restricted free agent.
The Coyotes signed Keller on Wednesday to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $7.15 million, meaning the playmaking right wing could remain in the desert through the 2027-28 season.