Football
Keenum sharp for Redskins
in loss as Peterson benched
PHILADELPHIA — Case Keenum looked the guy who almost led the Minnesota Vikings to the Super Bowl until the Philadelphia Eagles stopped him cold in the NFC title game two years ago.
Keenum had his way for a half this time, but Philadelphia’s defense toughened up and got the same result Sunday.
Starting his first game for the Washington Redskins, Keenum was efficient early, made big plays and helped the team build a 17-0 lead, only to see the defense let it crumble in a 32-27 loss.
Ekeler scores 3 TDs in Chargers’ 30-24 OT win over Colts
CARSON, Calif. — Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including the winner on a 7-yard run with 5:01 remaining in overtime, to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
The Chargers got the ball to start overtime and went 75 yards on eight plays. Ekeler, the Chargers’ lead back with Melvin Gordon holding out for a new contract, had 154 all-purpose yards on the day. He ran for 58 yards on 10 carries and caught six passes for 96 yards and two scores.
“He looked good,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “He broke tackles and made plays. He showed speed through the hole. He’s shown that all along, but he’s never done it from the lead role.”
Mariota, Titans sack Mayfield, hyped Browns 43-13 in opener
CLEVELAND — The Titans ignored all the hoopla about the ballyhooed Browns, and maybe made some hype of their own.
Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes — one a backbreaking, 75-yarder on a screen to big back Derrick Henry — and Tennessee rolled to a 43-13 rout Sunday over Cleveland, which fizzled in its highly anticipated opener.
Titans tight end Delanie Walker had two TD catches in the fourth, and Tennessee’s defensive backs intercepted Baker Mayfield three times in the final 15 minutes.
Walker was one of several Titans who grew tired of the pregame attention paid to the Browns.
“You all can crown them if you want to crown them,” Walker said. “We still have to play football.”
Baseball
Dodgers beat Giants 5-0,
magic number at 2 for NL West
LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers are on the verge of another runaway division title, and still there was anxiety Sunday.
Matt Beaty homered to end a 12-inning scoreless streak, Corey Seager also connected and Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0 to reduce their magic number to clinch the NL West to two.
“Getting us on the board was a sigh of relief a little bit,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s just one of those things that we haven’t been putting hits together, and so with two outs to get a walk and put a crooked number on the board, and to get a lead, was a good thing.”
The Dodgers (93-52) can lock up their seventh consecutive division title Tuesday at Baltimore when they open a three-game series.
Manaea, Athletics win 3-1,
send Tigers to 100th loss
OAKLAND, Calif. — Sean Manaea realizes he will need time to regain arm strength. Until he does, he is comfortable relying on a deceptive delivery and sneaky fastball.
Manaea matched his career high by striking out 10 in his second start following shoulder surgery, and the Oakland Athletics beat Detroit 3-1 on Sunday to give the Tigers their first 100-loss season since 2003.
“I’m trying to throw hard again but if it’s not there, it’s more about the conviction that I have with my pitches,” Manaea said. “I got a couple swings and misses with 89 mph. If that’s what it takes then that’s what I’ve got. I can’t be greedy and be upset that I’m not throwing 95, 97. I’m just working with what I’ve got.”
Phils hit 3 HRs, outlast Mets 10-7
to tighten wild-card race
NEW YORK — Looking for every extra edge in a playoff chase, the Philadelphia Phillies tried most everything — stealing and bunting, plus plenty of pinch-hitters and pitchers.
On and on they went, mixing and matching against the New York Mets for so long the teams actually began to run out of baseballs.
In the end, the Phillies had just enough.
Maikel Franco, Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley homered as Philadelphia overcame an early deficit and outlasted the Mets 10-7 Sunday to further tighten the NL wild-card race.