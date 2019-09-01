Baseball
Braves top Chisox for 4th win in row
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman homered twice off All-Star Lucas Giolito and drove in five runs, providing all the offense for the Atlanta Braves in their 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
The Braves have won four straight are 12-2 since Aug. 16, moving 30 games over .500 for the first time since 2013. They have won a season-best nine straight home games to stay 5½ games ahead in the NL East.
The White Sox have lost six in a row.
Red Sox defeat Angels 4-3
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Xander Bogaerts had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs as the Boston Red Sox wrapped up a successful road swing with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
J.D. Martinez also went deep for the Red Sox, who went 6-2 on the trip and have won 11 of their last 15 to get within five games of the second AL wild card.
Angels slugger Albert Pujols had an RBI double in the third inning for his 3,185th career hit, passing Cal Ripken Jr. for 14th place. Justin Upton homered in the eighth.
Dodgers rally to avoid sweep
PHOENIX — Cody Bellinger hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Joc Pederson went deep in the 11th and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Sunday to prevent a four-game sweep.
In a frightening scene, Dodgers reliever Dustin May was hit in the head by a line drive and stayed down for a few anxious moments in the middle of a hushed ballpark. But the pitcher ultimately stood up, was checked by a trainer and walked off the field without help.
Russell Martin and David Freese also hit solo shots for the NL West leaders, who stopped Arizona’s six-game winning streak. Los Angeles raised its season total to 238 homers, a franchise record.
Football
Raiders claim QB Kizer off waivers
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have claimed quarterback DeShone Kizer off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.
The move made Sunday gives Oakland four quarterbacks for the time being with Kizer joining starter Derek Carr and backups Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman.
Kizer was originally a second-round pick by Cleveland in 2017 and then was traded to Green Bay in 2018. Kizer has played 18 games, completing 53% of his passes with 24 interceptions and 11 TD passes for a 58.9 passer rating.
Seahawks to acquire Clowney
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks finalized their trade for standout pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday, sending two players and a 2020 third-round pick to the Houston Texans.
Seattle bolstered one of its biggest needs heading into the season by landing Clowney after his contract dispute with the Texans. Even if it turns out to be a one-year rental, the Seahawks may have solved their need for an elite pass rusher for a team that should be a contender in the NFC.
The Seahawks sent veteran former first-rounder Barkevious Mingo and second-year pass rusher Jacob Martin to Houston. Mingo was moved to defensive end during the offseason after spending the past few seasons playing outside linebacker. Martin, a sixth-round pick in 2018, showed flashes of potential in his rookie season but had just three sacks and was going to be a situational pass rusher this season.
Soccer
Arsenal recovers to draw 2-2 against Tottenham
LONDON — Arsenal fought back from two goals down against Tottenham to draw 2-2 in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Gunners’ much-anticipated attacking trio unable to see off their fierce London rivals.
Spurs shocked the home fans at Emirates Stadium to take an early lead in the 10th minute, when forward Christian Eriksen capitalized on an error from Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno to slot the ball home. Harry Kane later doubled the lead with a penalty kick after Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka’s reckless tackle on Son Heung-min left referee Martin Atkinson no choice but to point to the spot.
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back just before halftime to make it 2-1, taking a touch to bring the ball between the two central defenders and lashing it home.