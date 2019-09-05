Baseball
Schwarber’s slam powers
Cubs to 10-5 win over Brewers
MILWAUKEE — Kyle Schwarber’s grand slam capped a five-run sixth inning and powered the Chicago Cubs to a 10-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night in the opener of a crucial four-game series.
The third-place Brewers dropped 7½ games behind first-place St. Louis in the NL Central and five back of the Cubs for the second wild card. Chicago remained 2½ games behind the Cardinals, who routed San Francisco 10-0.
The Cubs loaded the bases with one out in the sixth on two singles and a walk against Matt Albers (5-5). Drew Pomeranz relieved and Anthony Rizzo lined a sacrifice fly to right field that put Chicago up 5-4.
A’s score 7 in 7th to beat Angels
OAKLAND, Calif. — Manager Bob Melvin is fond of saying the Athletics are at their best when hitting home runs and showing patience in the batter’s box.
They’ve proven they’re pretty good when pinch-hitting, too.
Pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman delivered a two-run triple over center fielder Mike Trout’s head as part of a seven-run eighth inning when the A’s benefited from four consecutive walks, and Oakland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-6 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.
Cardinals rout Giants 10-0, maintain NL Central lead
ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson’s arm and bat gave the St. Louis Cardinals another boost in their postseason push.
Hudson pitched six innings of one-hit ball and hit a two-run single for his first big league RBIs, helping the Cardinals rout the San Francisco Giants 10-0 on Thursday to maintain a 2½-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
“I feel like I didn’t have my best offspeed stuff,” Hudson said. “I commanded my cutter pretty well and I was able to get that sinker down in the zone and get some weak ground balls. Besides that, I was able to eat up as many innings as I could. I fell short in my own eyes trying to get a little deeper.”
Football
Rams RB Gurley insists
knee is fine despite questions
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — After an offseason of speculation about the health of Todd Gurley’s left knee, it would be reasonable to think the Los Angeles Rams’ running back would be ready to put those questions to rest.
But Gurley does not seem to be interested in answering the query at all, saying his knee is “fine” and refusing to elaborate any further.
“It’s just football, bro,” Gurley said Thursday night. “Been playing it my whole life. Just another season.”
Despite how Gurley feels about all the focus on his knee, his performance at Carolina this week could address one of the main unknowns about how the Rams will fare following their loss to New England in the Super Bowl.
Washington’s RFK Stadium to be demolished by 2021
WASHINGTON — RFK Stadium, the former home of the NFL’s Washington Redskins, Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals and Senators, and Major League Soccer’s D.C. United, will be demolished by 2021, local officials in Washington said.
Events DC, the city agency that manages the stadium, began soliciting bids on Thursday for the demolition of the vacant, deteriorating structure, which opened in 1961 as D.C. Stadium and was renamed in 1969 for Robert F. Kennedy the year after he was assassinated.
RFK was among the first of a wave of multi-purpose stadiums built in the 1960s but was most closely associated with the Redskins, where fans created a raucous, intimidating atmosphere.
Basketball
Greece beats New Zealand for final spot in 2nd round of WCup
Greece is headed to the second round of the World Cup after beating New Zealand 103-97 on Thursday in a showdown between teams that both had a shot at advancing.
Greece (2-1) was the last team to make the 16-team field for the second round. New Zealand (1-2) has to settle for the consolation bracket and will be one of the strongest teams in that 16-team pairing.
Greece jumped out to a nine-point lead in Nanjing after the first quarter, which was basically the winning edge in the Group F game.
Soccer
Several Timbers fans banned for Iron Front displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Portland Timbers fans have been banned for three games for waving flags that included an anti-fascist symbol in violation of Major League Soccer’s policy that prohibits political displays at games.
Fans used the Iron Front flags during last weekend’s match against Real Salt Lake.
MLS teams have prohibited signs and flags with the Iron Front symbol, which the league says has been appropriated by some in the loosely structured antifa movement, at times in the context of violence. The symbol of three arrows pointing downward and to the left dates back to an anti-Nazi paramilitary organization formed in Germany in the 1930s.