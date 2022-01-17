Martin Luther King Jr. Day fell on Jan. 17 this year, a day the Rev. Jacoby Irving said many start to give up on their New Year’s resolutions. Irving told a crowd that Monday’s holiday wasn’t the day to give up on unity and King’s dream.
Denton’s observances for Martin Luther King Jr. Day remained scaled back this year but brought back a in-person program with performances, prayer and food. Dozens of people marched from the University of North Texas campus to Fred Moore Park, and a group of people remained with music and food throughout the day.
Irving, of Gainesville, was the program speaker of the hour and spoke animatedly about unity to a crowd of vocal attendees at Denton’s Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a person who invigorated something in America with a dream,” Irving said. “It was a dream of faith. A dream of hope. It was a dream of liberty, equality, justice and unity. In a nation of innovation and creativity, I believe that we struggle to succeed in simplicity, which is living together.”
Irving said the goal of unity is collaboration and urged listeners to come together because every American heart is needed to bring King’s dream to fruition.
Irving said he read in passing that Jan. 17 is the day people typically start to give up on their New Year’s resolutions. He asked listeners not to give up on unity.
“The dream he gave us was not a concluding document, but a blueprint,” Irving said. “It was a blueprint to realize the American dream, yes, but it was also a blueprint to live out the Christian principle to love one another as Jesus Christ has loved us.”
Denton’s events honor King’s activism with a march through the city and a program at the recreation center named for the late civil rights leader. Despite Monday morning’s cold start, the afternoon sun shone down on marchers and warmed up the atmosphere.
UNT’s National Pan-Hellenic Council, the local chapter of the governing body that oversees nine African American organizations, led the rally and march to Fred Moore Park. The march’s path took attendees through historic parts of the city.
Marchers passed through the Square, where a Confederate monument stood until two years ago. The march also led attendees through Southeast Denton, the city’s historically Black neighborhood. Black residents in the early 1920s were forced to relocate there after being forced out of their homes in Quakertown, where civic leaders wanted to build a park.
Fred Moore Park, where the march ended, was named for Fred Douglass Moore, an educator and leader in the community who died in 1953.
Folks young and old marched together, ate together and listened together to the speakers at the recreation center. Vivian Young, a member of the center’s advisory board, said she loves to serve and urged others to do the same.
“One of Martin Luther King Jr.’s quotes says, ‘Everyone can be great because everyone can serve,’” Young said. “So I challenge all of us to be great in the community. Let’s serve, let’s love each other, let’s come together and make things great. And by doing this, we are taking on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.”