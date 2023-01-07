Southwest Jordan

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan told Southwest Airlines' 66,000 employees on Friday that they'll get credits to an employee store as a reward for their work during the holiday cancellation debacle.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning Newx

Southwest Airlines is moving to placate frustrated, upset and tired workers with employee store points and is again apologizing as it tries to recover from a 16,700-cancellation meltdown during the holidays that paralyzed the carrier.

CEO Bob Jordan told Dallas-based Southwest’s 66,000 workers Friday that they would get 25,000 “SWAG” points to redeem in the company’s employee store, according to a company memo. The points can be traded in for travel, upgrades, Southwest merchandise, gift cards and Visa debit cards.

