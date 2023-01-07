Southwest Airlines is moving to placate frustrated, upset and tired workers with employee store points and is again apologizing as it tries to recover from a 16,700-cancellation meltdown during the holidays that paralyzed the carrier.
CEO Bob Jordan told Dallas-based Southwest’s 66,000 workers Friday that they would get 25,000 “SWAG” points to redeem in the company’s employee store, according to a company memo. The points can be traded in for travel, upgrades, Southwest merchandise, gift cards and Visa debit cards.
The 25,000 points can buy roughly $400 worth of gift cards.
“We let you down, and I’m sorry,” Jordan wrote to workers. “I’m sorry for the physical and emotional toll. I’m sorry for the loss of time and memories that can never be replaced. Most of all, I’m sorry about the damage to your confidence and trust.”
The gesture comes after a week of trying to mollify passengers, investors, politicians and others that suffered around the Christmas holiday when the airline’s outdated crew scheduling system buckled and forced the company to shut down most of its operations to try to reset and recover. Southwest offered impacted customers flight credits worth about $300 earlier this week on top of promising refunds and reimbursements for “reasonable requests” for expenses.
The points will be deposited Monday to employees hired by Jan. 2.
The SWAG (Southwest Airlines Gratitude) points are another expense to add onto the $725 million to $825 million of losses the company said it expects to take from the operational meltdown. About $400 million to $425 million of that will come from lower revenue and the rest from the “gesture of goodwill” to customers with canceled or severely delayed flights, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday.
Jordan said he has seen employee emails, posts and comments about how leadership handled the disruption, including “the good and the bad.”
“I’m grateful for the many kind, encouraging words, but I also understand the skepticism, the need for action over apologies, and performance over promises,” Jordan wrote.
Employees also stand to lose financially because of a drop in profit-sharing payments that usually go out to workers in March.
Jordan pledged that the company would work to fix the problems that led to the operational disruption. Future technology improvements will include “new lessons learned,” he said.
“Southwest Airlines will do everything in our power to avoid an operational disruption of this magnitude again,” he said.
It will be hard to repair the relationship with many flight crew employees, including pilots and flight attendants who have been warning for years about substandard crew scheduling software. The presidents of the pilot and flight attendant unions said workers were left without hotel rooms as planes were diverted, were stuck in airports and couldn’t get in touch with headquarters to get reassignments.
“It’s deplorable that flight attendants have to handle all this without a place to get rest, sitting on cellphones for 12 and 17 hours on the phone to try to get ahold of the company,” TWU Local 556 President Lyn Montgomery said last week during the meltdown. “By the time they do get someone, they are too tired to work.”
Local 556 represents the company’s 16,000 flight attendants.
As for how happy the SWAG points will make workers, Montgomery said in an email Friday “nothing will make it right until Southwest invests in its technology and its workers.” On Thursday, Jordan said in a video message that the company spends $1 billion a year on technology.
Southwest, usually a Wall Street darling after reporting solid profits with little debt for decades up until the COVID-19 pandemic, is starting to draw criticism from investment analysts who were previously bullish on the company. The company’s stock price sunk by more than 12% between Dec. 21 and 28, but it has mostly recovered and was down about 4% from the pre-meltdown price after the close of trading Friday.
“It is unfortunate the warnings were not heeded, but we will point out the obvious: you cannot operate a $23+ billion revenue company the way you would operate a small, scrappy start-up,” Cowen analyst Helane Becker wrote in a research report Friday. “It is apparent the infrastructure did not keep up with the growth. We believe management will need to look at 2023 growth plans and think about slowing them down, so it can at least start to get its scheduling systems into the 21st century.”
Becker said the meltdown could hurt the company’s reputation.
“We believe loyal customers will forgive this transgression, but those who tried the airline for the first time are unlikely to be impressed, and if there are other transgressions, especially around the upcoming President’s Day weekend, we doubt they will forgive again,” she said.
While Jordan has promised to spend money and time upgrading infrastructure, the company has been short on details about how it will prevent another disruption from happening soon or in the coming weeks.
“Granted, we have no expertise in crew scheduling software, but if an airline can’t feasibly operate red-eyes or tell you if your bag has been loaded, our base assumption is that systems aren’t state of the art,” JPMorgan airline analyst Jamie Baker said in a research note Friday.