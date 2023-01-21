Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is sending millions of dollars in “gratitude pay” to workers after the historic meltdown that led to 16,700 flight cancellations in late December.

Pilots are among “several operational workgroups” offered the bonus pay for their efforts during the “unprecedented disruptions over the holidays,” said Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Brandy King, although the company would not disclose exactly which work groups were given the bonuses or the total payout.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you