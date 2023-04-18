Dallas-based Southwest Airlines paused all departing flights nationwide for about a half-hour Tuesday morning due to “internal technical issues,” the FAA said.

“Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure,” Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said in a statement. “Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down, and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost.”

