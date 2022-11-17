South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate plans to redevelop a Plano building into a new EV charger manufacturing facility that will create up to 183 jobs by 2026.

SK Signet expects the project to produce the first U.S.-made ultra-fast chargers above 350 kilowatts. The company is planning for the 136,200-square-foot facility to be operating at full capacity by July 2023, producing more than 10,000 EV fast chargers a year. It plans to hire 80 employees next year and ramp up to 183 by the end of 2026.

Tags

Recommended for you