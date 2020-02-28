NORMAN, Okla. – The North Texas softball team split its first two games of the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman, Oklahoma. The Mean Green fell to (RV) Northwestern 8-1 to open the tournament before beating Abilene Christian 5-2.
“We just didn’t come out with the same confidence we usually have,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “We still found a way to win the second game, though, and I hope tomorrow we have a better effort physically and mentally.”
The Mean Green will have two games tomorrow. First they will face off with No. 5 Oklahoma at 12:30 p.m., with the second game’s opponent and start time still TBD.
“It’ll be tough and we’ve got to play hard,” DeLong added. “We need to play tough and play our best and hopefully we bring some good energy and play well.”
Game 1 – Northwestern 8, North Texas 1
The Wildcats (6-9) wasted no time getting out in front of the Mean Green. Northwestern struck for two runs in the first inning before adding two more in the second.
Donohoe got the Mean Green on the board with her second home run of the season in the second inning but that would be the majority of the offense for North Texas during the game. A pair of singles from Clark and Hilton in the third inning would be the only other hits for the Mean Green in the game.
Bailey Tindell suffered only her second loss of the season after surrendering seven runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings pitched. She also struck out four hitters. Ariel Thompson also saw action in the circle, going 1.2 innings while surrendering one hit and striking out one.
Game 2 – North Texas 5, Abilene Christian 2
North Texas (14-3) rebounded after dropping the first game of the day behind a solid performance by Hope Trautwein and a five-run outburst in the third inning. The Mean Green have still not lost back-to-back contests this season.
Trautwein racked up 14 strikeouts in her seven innings of work and went through the first four innings absolutely perfect. A leadoff single to right field in the fifth gave Abilene Christian (7-10) its first hit and baserunner of the day, before a two-run home run followed to put them on the board.
The Mean Green bats got going with two outs in the fifth inning, started by a Katie Clark double that plated Candain Callahan. Tarah Hilton followed up by plating Clark with a triple off the center field wall and after a walk to Tayla Evans, a Hanna Rebar double would drive in two more runs. An error on a ball hit by Saleen Donohoe would drive in Rebar to cap the five run inning.
ACU would respond two innings later with their two runs, but Trautwein would respond with back-to-back-to-back strikeouts, she would retired nine consecutive batters after the home run.