Happy Tuesday, Denton! Whether you’re an employer, homeowner or someone who works and lives in Denton County, catch up on the latest consumer and business news in this week’s Your Money, Your Home newsletter.
Your money:
>>> The U.S. job market is slowing but remains strong, adding another 209,000 jobs in June. Some sectors like health care, business services and construction have continued to add jobs, while retailers saw cuts, NPR’s Scott Horsley reports.
>>> SNAP recipients under age 51 without dependents or disabilities will be required to work at least 80 hours per months to continue participating in the program beginning in September, with that age set to increase to 53 in October and 55 next year. The program currently maintains work requirements for those under age 49. The new rules are expected to impact tens of thousands of Texans.
>>> North Texas employers are turning to guest workers here on H-2B visas amid labor shortages. The reality has created tension between employers and politicians promoting a tough-on-immigration agenda, and despite Texas leading the nation in use of foreign workers, lawmakers rarely discuss immigration in the context of the state’s labor economy. More from Arcelia Martin and Alfredo Corchado of The Dallas Morning News.
>>> A leak at the Denton Community Shelter on Loop 288 has led to the temporary closure of the emergency shelter wing. While the wing is closed, city staff delivered 75 emergency cots to the shelter to ensure its capacity would not be impacted. Repairs are expected to be complete Thursday.
>>> State lawmakers have reached a property tax deal which would channel $12 billion into reducing the property tax rate for homeowners and business properties. The legislation, expected to pass next week, increases the homestead exemption and creates a pilot program to reduce taxes on certain residential and commercial properties, The Texas Tribune reports.