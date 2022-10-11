This story is part of Boomtowns, a look at some of the cities surrounding Dallas-Fort Worth that are attracting the interest of homebuilders, businesses and new residents as the area grows.

AUBREY — At the Aubrey Area Museum, exhibits describe key events in the city’s history: its founding in 1867 by Alabama transplant L.N. Edwards, the locals who fought in World War II and the devastating tornado that swept through in 1918, destroying two churches but sparing the historic First Baptist Church.

