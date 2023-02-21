A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 9:30 am
UNT Athletics reporter
The Denton Record-Chronicle is offering high school sports fans a chance to read all of our content, not just sports, for $1 per month. Sign up here: dentonrc.com/subscribe-now/sports-offer/
The North Texas men's basketball team stands out from the crowd in a host of ways. One of the biggest is the tempo at which UNT plays.
The Mean Green are the slowest team in the country.
The approach works for UNT, which enters a game at Charlotte on Thursday just a half game behind Florida Atlantic in the race for the Conference USA regular season title.
We examine UNT's approach and why it works for the Mean Green today in a story that is available exclusively to our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers.
If you're not already a Denton Record-Chronicle subscriber, check out our latest offer for our sports readers and subscribe today!
>> The American Athletic Conference released its football schedule for the 2023 season on Tuesday. UNT announced its slate in conjunction with the conference.
>> The UNT men's basketball team entered the week a half game back of Florida Atlantic in the C-USA standings after pulling out a thrilling overtime win over UTEP.
>> The UNT women's team fell to UTSA on Monday, when former Mean Green coach Karen Aston picked up the 300th win of her career.
>> We continue to run through UNT's football roster on a position-by-position basis and covered linebackers and defensive linemen this week.
>> And finally, a group headed by former players continued its push for UNT to revive its baseball program at the Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.