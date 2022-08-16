Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott acknowledges the cheers from fans as he leaves the field after the preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday at Mile High Stadium. Prescott was one of 16 NFL starting quarterbacks who did not play in their teams' preseason games this week.
The Cowboys just lost Week 1 to the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s not reflected in the standings because this was just the opening weekend of the preseason, but don’t be fooled into thinking these things don’t matter at all. The clock is ticking loudly on the NFC East champions.
This is the shortest preseason schedule Dallas has ever had (there was no preseason for anybody during the 2020 pandemic). The brilliance of the NFL lies in its ability to keep its fans wanting more. This is not even a consideration in the NBA, NHL or MLB, where fans would love for schedules (and season-ticket bills) to be reduced.
In 1978 the NFL went from six exhibition games before a 14-game regular season to four and 16. It took more than 40 years for the league to get players to understand there was considerably more money to be made in a three-and-17 format, which was adopted last season. But the Cowboys played in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, so they still had four warmup acts before their season opener in Tampa Bay.
It will be here before you know it. The Cowboys get Tampa Bay right off the bat again in 2022, this time at home. You can’t overstate the challenge coming Dallas’ way because of winning the East last year, and the schedule maker made it even tougher. The Cowboys face Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and the Super Bowl champion Rams all in the first five weeks. A team that isn’t ready to play its “A” game right from the start will be in real trouble. Meanwhile the Eagles, because of their second-place finish, get New Orleans without Sean Payton, Pittsburgh with Mitch Trubisky and Arizona without its suspended game-breaker DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals’ offense fell apart without the injured Hopkins at the end of last season.
So the three-game preseason presents a real dilemma. If the first order of business is to go into the season healthy, that basically precludes a team from going into the season ready. The Cowboys can talk about making preparations in practice or in scrimmages with the Broncos and Chargers before those preseason games, but it’s still a far cry from the real thing.
Half the NFL teams chose to play their starting quarterbacks at least for a series this weekend. The Cowboys were among the 16 that did not. Nothing wrong with that decision except for the fact that Dak Prescott will be throwing to new wide receivers aside from CeeDee Lamb and perhaps Noah Brown in these critical early games. The small sample of plays he gets either Saturday night in Los Angeles or next Friday against Seattle will be it.
Then it’s time to go.
Some of us grew up watching long, long preseason preparations. Up through 1977 — the Cowboys’ second Super Bowl season — teams not only played six preseason games, but they played starters much deeper into games. Remember that up until 1977, NFL teams were willing to allow their top rookies to play in the College All-Star Game against the defending Super Bowl champions. In the 1976 game, the top two rookie quarterbacks were injured in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that was the last we saw of a contest that would be unimaginable in today’s landscape.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy did not express grave concern about the team’s 17 penalties in Denver. While many preseason mistakes are made by players who will never see the regular season, Dallas is counting on first-round pick Tyler Smith to fill a need at guard. After being flagged in record fashion during his Tulsa career, he was penalized twice for holding in Denver.
Fans want to see these players get more opportunities in August, but we recognize that the risks mostly outweigh the rewards. The Bucs will be uncertain about their ability to protect Tom Brady here on Sept. 11 after having lost Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen. The Cowboys’ offense will carry plenty of its own uncertainties into that game. One flag-flying night in Denver managed to clear up nothing at all.