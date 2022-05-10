North Texas first baseman Kailey Gamble was named to the All-Conference USA first team on Tuesday, when five UNT players were recognized by the league.
Gamble was UNT's lone first-team selection.
Outfielder Lexi Cobb as well as pitchers Skylar Savage and Ashley Peters were named to the second team. Savage and shortstop Cierra Simon were named to the All-Freshman team.
C-USA released the team on the eve of the conference tournament. UNT (32-14) is the No. 2 seed in the eight-team event and received a double bye.
The Mean Green will play their first game in the semifinals on Thursday, when the double-elimination portion of the tournament begins. Six teams will play on Wednesday, the opening day of the event.
UNT will face the team that emerges from the trio of Western Kentucky, UAB and Charlotte that will compete in the single-elimination portion of the event.
Gamble helped put UNT in position to have a shorter road to the C-USA tournament title with a standout season. The sophomore ranks fourth in the league with 49 RBIs and fifth with 15 home runs.
Cobb ranks fifth in C-USA with a .385 batting average. Peters (17-6) and Savage (13-7) rank sixth and eighth, respectively, in wins.
Simon hit .250 while starting at shortstop throughout her freshman season.
Charlotte senior catcher Bailey Vannoy was named the C-USA Player of the Year for the second year in a row, while Marshall’s Sydney Nester took home Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors.
UNT was in the hunt for the regular season C-USA title heading into the final day of the regular season before falling to Marshall. The Mean Green won the first two games of the series.
"We will absolutely regroup," UNT coach Rodney DeLong said after the game. "The physical and mental effort we gave this week are what it takes. If we play like that, we will have a shot."
UNT's players vowed to spend the early part of the week focusing on preparing to take advantage of the opportunity of hosting the conference tournament.
"We feel pretty good about our chances," senior catcher Amarys Miller-Godsey said. "We have overcome a lot of adversity this season. Our fight is there. We are hungry and want to win."
Peters named C-USA Pitcher of the Week
Peters was named C-USA's Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
The junior pitched in all three of UNT's games against Marshall and allowed one run over 11 inning before a knee injury forced her out of the third game of the series.
Peters struck out 10 on her way to earning Pitcher of the Week honors from the conference for the second time this season.
UNT announces partnership with branding firm
UNT announced a partnership with The Brandr Group, a brand management, marketing and licensing agency, this week.
The agreement will allow UNT athletes to combine their name, image and likeness with official trademarks and logos as part of the group licensing program.
The program will open up new avenues for UNT athletes, including selling co-branded jerseys, which would include players' name and number, as well as UNT trademarks and logos.
"We believe this program will provide multiple advantages to our student-athletes and create new avenues for our tremendous fans to support the Mean Green," UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. "We are incredibly excited about this next phase, and we will continue to explore additional ways to grow opportunities here at UNT."