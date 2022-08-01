WASHINGTON — Texas Sen. John Cornyn announced on Monday he’s tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began.

“After dodging it for 2+ years I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” the senior Texas Republican wrote on Twitter. “I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, and doing fine. While quarantining I’ll continue to fight Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin’s massive tax increase on working families remotely, consistent with CDC guidelines.”

