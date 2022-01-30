LJ Cryer has already shown how valuable he can be for Baylor this season.
His absence Saturday further underscored his importance.
Without Cryer, sidelined after aggravating a foot injury, No. 4 Baylor fell 87-78 at Alabama in a charged atmosphere. The Crimson Tide looked every bit the part of a team that was once ranked sixth in the AP Top 25 with wins over Gonzaga and Houston.
It was one of several statement wins for the SEC in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Baylor never really got going, although it was within four points with three minutes to play. The Bears saw a 36-game nonconference win streak spanning 813 days end. Guard James Akinjo, just back from a tailbone injury, was just 4-of-13 from the field.
Baylor coach Scott Drew said Cryer, who was leading Baylor at 13.9 ppg and shooting 46.7% from the arc, aggravated the foot injury in the last few days. The 6-1 sophomore had undergone offseason surgery on the foot.
“It’s hard plugging guys in and it takes them a little time to get back in the groove of things as well,” Drew said “Rotation-wise, it’s been challenging to say the least. And hopefully we can get some kind of rhythm here where we get guys back to know who’s playing when, what we’re doing and how they’re doing.”
Here are some takeaways from the challenge:
While all the analytics point to the Big 12 as the nation’s top conference, the SEC looked awfully good.
No team was better in a hostile environment than Kentucky, which built a 20-point halftime lead at Allen Fieldhouse en route to an 80-62 victory over Kansas.
A sellout crowd at Texas greeted former coach Rick Barnes, making his first appearance at the Erwin Center since being fired in 2015. Barnes received an ovation after a tribute video before the game.
It wasn’t a totally bad day at the office for the Big 12. Texas Tech continued to establish itself as a team nobody wants to see in a bracket.
The No. 13 Red Raiders dissected Mississippi State 76-50, holding the Bulldogs to 39.6% shooting and 22 turnovers. The win came without Terrence Shannon (back). Coach Mark Adams said Shannon could play Tuesday when Texas and former Tech coach Chris Beard come to Lubbock.
One selling point of the challenge is to give teams a chance to pad the NCAA resume against a nonconference opponent in late January. TCU, listed as one of the last four byes in the field by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and coming off a horrific 23-point home loss to Texas, made the most of the opportunity.
Against No. 19 LSU, the Horned Frogs did their best to prove the Texas game was an aberration with a 77-68 victory. Against a team holding opponents to 35.9% shooting, TCU shot 49.1%.
“We needed to bounce back and that’s exactly what we did,” said TCU guard Mike Miles, who had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. “We didn’t want that to happen again, especially at home. We had that mind-set coming in, and that’s why we won.”
Oklahoma remains solidly in the NCAA bracket, according to Lunardi, although the Sooners are trending in the wrong direction.
After falling 86-68 at No. 1 Auburn, OU has lost five of six under first-year coach Porter Moser.
Games on the final day in January normally don’t loom large but Oklahoma could use a home win Monday against TCU.