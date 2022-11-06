FOREST HILL — A Sansom Park police officer is in critical condition after she was shot during an active shooter training exercise at David K. Sellars Elementary School, authorities say.
Forest Hill police department was hosting the session, which was conducted by a third-party trainer.
About 2:12 p.m., the officer was shot in a “training accident,” Everman chief of police and acting public information officer for the incident Craig Spencer said.
The officer was taken to the hospital and authorities have not identified her.
At a news conference Saturday night, Spencer said the officer is in “critical but stable condition” and her physicians have been positive in their updates.
He said after she was wounded, she was immediately attended to by other training participants.
Spencer called the situation tragic and said “the last thing we ever want to do is cause anybody harm, much less cause harm to one of our coworkers or one of our colleagues.”
When asked who shot the officer, Spencer didn’t give specifics, but did say that only law enforcement was inside the school at the time of her shooting. He said he had no further information about the shooter, including whether they were placed on leave.
At the news conference, Stephanie Boardingham, Mayor of Forest Hill, asked for prayers and condolences for the officer who was shot, the officer’s family, and the officers who attended the training.
Spencer said live ammunition was not intended to be part of the day’s training.
“How a weapon was introduced, we don’t know,” he said at the news conference.
Spencer said the contractor provided the training supplies, however, it was “not a live-fire training” and there is no reason to suspect a criminal element. He also said it’s not uncommon to use third-party contractors for the training.
Sansom Park police department was one agency attending the training, though the exact number of other agencies involved was not immediately available.
The Tarrant County Sherriff’s office and Texas Rangers are investigating the situation, and are on the scene, Spencer said.
“We’re just asking that everybody keep the officer that’s in hospital in their prayers and obviously the officers who are impacted here in their prayers as well,” Spencer said.