Sansom Park training exercise
A Samson Park police officer was shot during an active shooter training exercise the afternoon of Nov. 5 at David K. Sellars Elementary School, police said.

 Isabella Volmert/DMN

FOREST HILL — A Sansom Park police officer is in critical condition after she was shot during an active shooter training exercise at David K. Sellars Elementary School, authorities say.

Forest Hill police department was hosting the session, which was conducted by a third-party trainer.

