Sadie Moyer scored a team-high 17 points, Ma'K'La Woods added 13, while Maggie Stephenson chipped in 10 as the Texas Woman's University basketball team (8-15, 6-13 Lone Star Conference) overcame a slow start with a red-hot second quarter en route to a 67-61 win over St. Edward's (15-10, 11-9) on Thursday night inside Kitty Magee Arena.
"We had amazing energy and effort from start to finish tonight," said head coach Beth Jillson. "Offensively, we were efficient, working the ball inside and hitting open shots from the perimeter at some key moments. Maggie's block at the end of the first quarter was a huge spark and gave us momentum heading into the second quarter where I thought Sadie stepped up and made some big shots going into the half. We'll be ready to go again on Saturday where we get the chance to honor our seniors in our last game of the season at KMA."
After the Hilltoppers scored the first five points of the game, SEU continued its game-opening run to 13-3 over the first four minutes. SEU controlled the opening quarter, opening up as much as a 12-point (19-7) advantage in the closing minutes of the quarter before taking an eight-point (19-11) lead into the second.
SEU pushed its lead back into double figures after scoring the first three points of the second quarter and led by 11 (24-13) with 8:27 to play, but the Pioneers rallied with a 19-2 run, capped by a Sadie Moyer 3-pointer with eight seconds to play in the first half to grab a six-point advantage before a late layup by SEU's Christina Mason pulled the Hilltoppers back to within four (32-28) at the break.
The Pioneers stretched the lead to eight (36-28) in the opening minutes of the third quarter, but the Hilltoppers rallied to pull to within one (43-42) on a 3-pointer by Haley Blankinship with 2:01 to play. However, the Pioneers scored the last five points of the quarter to take a six-point (48-42) lead into the fourth.
TWU controlled the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, extending the lead to as many as 13 points (61-48) with 5:04 to play. SEU was able to cut the deficit to five (63-58) with 45 seconds to play, but the Pioneers hit all their free throws in the final minute of the game to seal the victory.
Brielle Woods led TWU with nine boards and four steals, while Maggie Stephenson turned in a four-block effort. The Pioneers shot 52.1 percent from the floor, shooting over 60 percent in the second and fourth quarters, while holding SEU to a 29.7 percent clip.
SEU held a 29-17 advantage in points off turnovers and a 12-9 advantage in second-chance points, but the Pioneers dominated the inside, outscoring SEU 34-20 in the paint.
The Pioneers close the home portion of the 2019-20 schedule on Saturday, February 22 against St. Mary's. A 2 p.m. tipoff inside Kitty Magee Arena is scheduled.