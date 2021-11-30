North Texas spent the better part of two months focused on a singular goal — finding a way to get into a bowl game.
The Mean Green got there by closing the regular season with five straight wins to finish 6-6 and become bowl eligible.
"Even when we were 1-6, we showed up to practice every day and kept working hard," running back DeAndre Torrey said after UNT capped that run with a 45-23 win over UTSA on Saturday. "We kept the energy up and never let the team die."
That effort kept UNT's season very much alive.
The question now is where UNT will head in the postseason.
There are a host of options out there for the Mean Green, who are expected to receive a bowl bid this weekend following conference championship games across the country.
Conference USA is guaranteed seven bowl appearances and has tie-ins with three bowls that are held in the Dallas area, the Armed Forces Bowl, First Responder Bowl, and Frisco Bowl.
UNT has played in the First Responder Bowl twice and picked up one of three bowl wins in program history in the game. The Mean Green knocked off UNLV at the Cotton Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.
Where teams will land is a guessing game up until bids are announced. C-USA will send a team to the Independence Bowl, Bahamas Bowl and the New Orleans Bowl this season. The league will also send up to five teams to games operated by ESPN Events as well as the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
Middle Tennessee accepted a bid to the Bahamas Bowl on Sunday, taking one of the destination bowls off the table.
All three DFW bowls are owned and operated by ESPN Events.
Several national outlets have posted their bowl projections. Most have UNT landing in either the Frisco Bowl or Armed Forces Bowl.
Both are part of C-USA's slate of pre-Christmas bowls. The New Orleans, Independence and New Mexico Bowls are all slated for Dec. 18. The Frisco Bowl will be played on Dec. 21, while the Armed Forces Bowl will take place in Fort Worth on Dec. 22.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and the Mean Green are looking forward to another chance to play no matter where they land.
"We will have another opportunity for these men to play together and our young guys will have extra time to develop," Littrell said.
The only question now is where UNT will land. Projecting where teams will end up in bowl season is something of a cottage industry.
The Sporting News, CBS Sports and one of ESPN's two writers who made bowl picks are projecting UNT to end up in Frisco. USA Today has the Mean Green in the Armed Forces Bowl.
UNT will soon find out where it is headed as it looks for its first bowl win under Littrell, who is 0-4 in bowl games. Part of UNT's issue has been a series of tough matchups.
UNT lost to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last season, when the Mountaineers finished just outside of the last AP Top 25 poll. The Mean Green lost to a nationally ranked Utah State team in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.
UNT is expected to get another shot at a bowl win once bids are handed out this week.
The only question now is where they will go.