North Texas was stuck in what seemed like a tough spot not all that long ago.
Javion Hamlet declared for the NBA draft, Zachary Simmons decided to forego an additional season with the Mean Green to play overseas and James Reese transferred to South Carolina to play closer to home.
Those losses were the reason UNT was picked to finish sixth in Conference USA in the league's preseason coaches' poll just a few months ago.
UNT finds itself in what seems like a much better position this week, following yet another landmark campaign. The Mean Green set a program record for wins in a season on their way to finishing 25-7 with a win over Texas State in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament.
The challenge for UNT now is finding a way to build on that performance as it heads into the offseason.
The Mean Green were ousted from their first appearance in the NIT in the second round by Virginia, a traditional power that won the national title in 2019.
UNT leaned on veterans Thomas Bell, Mardrez McBride and JJ Murray throughout its landmark season. Jahmiah Simmons also played a key role in his final year at UNT, despite suffering a season-ending knee injury early in the year.
Bell and Murray also exhausted their eligibility.
"For Thomas, Drez, JJ and Miah to lead this team to the most wins in program history and the best conference record at 16-2 is remarkable," UNT coach Grant McCasland said following UNT's loss to Virginia. "It’s a credit to their heart and will to win. It’s an understatement to say they accomplished a lot. This is the best team we have had here."
The challenge now for UNT is finding a way rebuild again, this time on a much smaller scale.
Tylor Perry led UNT with an average of 13.5 points per game on his way to earning first-team All-Conference USA honors while coming off the bench. He is expected to return, along with point guard Rubin Jones and forward Abou Ousmane.
Jones and Ousmane started all season. Ousmane averaged 10.2 points per game, while Jones added 8.2.
McBride averaged 11.3 points, played more than any other UNT player at 34.3 minutes per game and was listed as a senior last season. The Georgia native has an additional season of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic that led the NCAA to grant players an additional year but has not indicated if he will return.
Perry credited those veteran players for guiding UNT throughout its fifth straight season with at least 18 wins under McCasland.
"What these seniors did for this program, I don’t know of anyone who will do it again," Perry said after UNT's loss to Virginia. "I'm thankful to have learned from them. Those guys were mentors and did a lot for me and the program."
UNT has a few young players who will be a big part of its plans to replace those veterans.
Forward Aaron Scott seems destined to move into a larger role after averaging 4.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his freshman season.
McCasland and his staff have a history of developing players as they fill minor roles early in their time with the program. Guards Bryce Zephir, Rasheed Browne and Matthew Stone will all have the chance to become bigger pieces of UNT's rotation after showing flashes of potential this season.
UNT has four open scholarships to add players to its roster even with all of the talent it has returning next season. The number of open spots the Mean Green have would jump to five if McBride does not return.
UNT has added impact junior college players in each of the last two seasons.
McBride started as a junior in 2020-21 when he averaged 7.7 points per game. Perry was the MVP of the NJCAA national tournament that same season and signed with the Mean Green.
Perry followed in McBride's footsteps and helped UNT rebuild after the Mean Green lost several key players from its NCAA tournament team that beat Purdue. He'll be a cornerstone again this time around as the Mean Green look to keep their run of success going that continued with this season's team.
"They kept breaking records with a team that wasn’t picked to finish near the top of our league," McCasland said of this season's edition of the Mean Green. "It was a credit to how hard they competed every day. They believed we were going to win and loved each other in a way that was unselfish."
The Mean Green set a standard for UNT's next team to aspire to as it heads into the offseason.