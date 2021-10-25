North Texas appeared to be well on the way to ending its losing streak in dramatic fashion on Saturday.
The Mean Green had a 12-point second-half lead on Liberty, which was without star quarterback Malik Willis. The junior left the game with an ankle injury.
Unfortunately for UNT, Willis came back and led a 21-point outburst to send the Mean Green to a 35-26 loss.
UNT (1-6) has now lost six straight heading into a game at Rice this week.
Before we turn our attention to the Owls, it’s time for this week’s edition of What We Learned, a look back at what transpired over the weekend for UNT and Conference USA.
UNT is still fighting
UNT could have easily rolled over and given up a long time ago.
The Mean Green were a huge underdog against the Flames but hung in until the fourth quarter.
UNT hasn’t been the same without wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush, who were injured earlier in the season, and Deonte Simpson, who was dismissed from the team.
The Mean Green still managed to run out to a 26-14 lead before things fell apart.
“I am encouraged by the way they continue to fight together and by how hard they play,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “They pull for each other. That’s big.”
The Mean Green’s current and former walk-ons continue to shine
There are not many teams in college football with as many players who started their careers as walk-ons playing key roles at the skill positions than UNT.
Running back Ayo Adeyi broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run and led UNT with 99 rushing yards.
Wide receiver Roderic Burns and tight end Jason Pirtle also came to UNT as walk-ons. Burns led the Mean Green with six catches for 53 yards, while Pirtle added five catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Pirtle was awarded a scholarship earlier in his career, while Burns received a scholarship earlier this fall.
UNT has struggled all season. Matters would be worse if it weren’t for the walk-ons and former walk-ons who are contributing in a significant way.
UNT’s defense could be in a tough spot
UNT played well early defensively in its loss to Liberty.
The Mean Green were all over Willis and sacked him once in each of Liberty’s first two series.
The Flames didn’t score their second touchdown until late in the first half.
UNT’s issues arose later in the game due to injuries and other issues. Safety DeShawn Gaddie was ejected for targeting late in the first half. Cornerbacks Quinn Whitlock and John Davis Jr. also went down with injuries.
The Mean Green were forced to turn to a host of young players and weren’t the same while surrendering 21 points in the second half.
Gaddie was ejected late in the first half and will be available when UNT takes on Rice this week.
The question now is what the status of Whitlock and Davis will be.
The Mean Green are already shorthanded in their secondary. Cornerback Upton Stout has missed UNT’s last two games.
The Mean Green would be in a tough spot if it ends up being without Davis, Whitlock and Stout when they face Rice.