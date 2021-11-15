North Texas kept its bowl hopes alive Saturday with a thrilling 20-17 win over UTEP at Apogee Stadium.
Detraveon Brown hauled in a 58-yard pass from Austin Aune in the closing seconds and Ethan Mooney connected on a 27-yard field goal to give UNT the win.
The Mean Green moved to 4-6 on the season and 3-3 in Conference USA play after winning their third straight game. UNT will look to keep that run going at Florida International on Saturday.
FIU fell to 1-9 on the season and 0-6 in C-USA play after dropping their ninth straight game last week, a 50-10 blowout at the hands of Middle Tennessee.
Before we turn our attention to that game, it's time for this week's edition of What We Learned, a look back at the weekend for UNT and C-USA.
UNT has something cooking late in the year
UNT reached the point of no return a few weeks ago when it came to its goal of winning six games to become bowl eligible.
The Mean Green fell to 1-6 with a loss to Liberty.
UNT has been on a tear ever since ripping off three straight wins. The Mean Green pulled out a dramatic 30-24 overtime victory over Rice and hammered Southern Miss 38-14 before pulling out another thriller last week against UTEP.
“I’m proud of the way our team responds and keeps fighting,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We are tougher now than we were in the past.”
It would have been easy for UNT to give up and coast the rest of the season after it lost six straight games. The Mean Green didn't take that route and are beginning to see the payoff.
UNT can match its longest winning streak since the first four games of the 2018 season with a win over FIU this week. The Mean Green are expected to beat the Panthers and head into their regular season finale against UTSA at 5-6.
UNT's game against UTSA would become one of the most highly anticipated in recent program history at that point, especially if the Roadrunners hold up their end of the bargain. UTSA is 10-0 and ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 heading into a home game against UAB.
A game between a UNT team trying to become bowl eligible and a UTSA team trying to complete a perfect regular season would be one of the best matchups in the 10-year history of Apogee Stadium.
“I love this team,” Aune said. “We’re going to fight to the end."
UNT's defense is a legitimate strength
It was easy to explain away a couple of signs of improvement from UNT's defense earlier this season.
UNT came up with a key stand in overtime to help the Mean Green put Rice away and shut out Southern Miss in the final three quarters of a win two weeks ago.
A third straight impressive outing against UTEP shows it's time to start believing in the Mean Green. UNT held UTEP in check most of the night.
The 98-yard touchdown drive UNT allowed in the fourth quarter was troublesome, but it shouldn't overshadow what was a solid all-around outing.
Linebacker Kevin Wood finished with eight tackles, while defensive tackle Dion Novil created havoc all day. The senior posted 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, forced a fumble, broke up a pass and finished with seven tackles.
The Mean Green have come a long way since giving up 49 points in a loss to Marshall back on Oct. 15.
The Mean Green will face an FIU program in turmoil
The expectation the last several weeks has been that FIU coach Butch Davis will be out at the end of the season.
Several local news outlets in Florida have reported Davis' time with the program is coming to an end.
What was a surprise was Davis telling The Action Network that the school's administration is "sabotaging the program."
FIU is using uniforms that are nine years old and hasn't let coaches recruit on the road the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and financial constraints, according to the report.
FIU athletic director Pete Garcia is stepping down after 15 years.
UNT appears as it it is catching the Panthers at just the right time.