North Texas endured two unexpected bye weeks earlier this season when its games at Texas A&M and Houston were called off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mean Green were off yet again last week, this time because of the way its schedule is set up.
UNT will resume its season on Saturday when it heads to UTEP for the next in line of what will be a series of do-or-die games for both programs if they want to stay in the race for the Conference USA West Division title.
The Mean Green are 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in C-USA play. UTEP is 3-3 and 0-2 in league play.
Here's a look at that game and the other interesting storylines to follow in this week's edition of what we learned.
1. UNT-UTEP is an elimination game in the West
UNT kept its slim hopes to contend in the C-USA West Division race alive when it rallied for a 52-35 win over Middle Tennessee on Oct. 17.
UAB and Louisiana Tech tied for the division title with 6-2 records last season in an unusual year for the league. The only other time the West Division champion had more than one loss since 2010 was in the 2016 campaign.
Louisiana Tech won the West with a 6-2 record that year.
UNT has to win this weekend and keep on winning if it wants to keep its slim C-USA title hopes alive.
Considering where the league stands, that might not even be enough.
UAB was considered the strongest team in the West coming into the season and is off to a 2-0 start in league play. The Blazers have solidified their status as the team to beat.
UAB has already beaten UTSA, which knocked off Louisiana Tech over the weekend in a 27-26 thriller. The Roadrunners might be the second-best team in the division.
2. C-USA isn't making a big impression nationally
This was a week to forget when it comes to C-USA on a national level.
The league won just one of its four nonconference games, and even that win wasn't particularly inspiring. Western Kentucky snuck out a 13-10 win over Chattanooga at home.
Florida International wasn't as lucky in its game against an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision and fell to Jacksonville State 19-10.
UAB lost to Louisiana Lafayette 24-20 in a nationally televised game on Friday night. Granted, the Ragin' Cajuns knocked off Iowa State earlier this year, but it's never a good look for the league when one of its top teams loses to a Sun Belt opponent.
C-USA lost another tough game when Southern Miss fell at Liberty 56-35. Liberty is 6-0 and knocked off WKU and FIU earlier in the season.
3. Marshall looks like the best team in C-USA
Marshall continues to prove every week that it is the top team in C-USA and moved to 5-0 with a 20-9 win over Florida Atlantic.
The Thundering Herd inched up to No. 19 in the Associated Press Poll this week.
Marshall knocked off nationally ranked Appalachian State earlier this season and doesn't have much left standing in the way of it finishing the regular season unbeaten.
The Herd have games remaining against FIU, Middle Tennessee and Charlotte in league play, plus a nonconference game at home against UMass.
Charlotte is 2-2 and looks like the toughest of those four teams, and Marshall will face the 49ers at home.