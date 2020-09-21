North Texas headed into the weekend hoping to build on a 4-1 record in games played against bitter rival SMU in Denton.
Those hopes quickly vanished in a 65-35 loss to the Mustangs at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green are 1-1 heading into a game on Saturday at Houston. UNT’s loss was one of the low points for Conference USA on what turned out to be a landmark weekend for the league, thanks to Marshall.
The Thundering Herd knocked off No. 23 Appalachian State 17-7 and jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 25 this week.
Here are five takeaways from the weekend for UNT and C-USA:
1. SMU has opened up a sizable gap on UNT
There is no way to look at what transpired on Saturday and conclude that SMU hasn’t pulled away from UNT a bit as a program.
SMU jumped out to a 14-0 lead before UNT picked up a first down and cruised the rest of the way.
The Mustangs blew out UNT 49-27 last season in Dallas and have now won five of the last six games in a series it leads 33-6-1. UNT beat the Mustangs 46-23 in its last home game against SMU in 2018, a win that is quickly fading into memory.
The talent gap on the field was obvious. Part of UNT’s problem was it was down two of its best players in linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis. Both were out due to undisclosed medical concerns.
Even when one takes that issue into account, there is no way to look at both programs and not see that SMU has the upper hand at this point.
That’s a tough reality for UNT, considering the Mean Green consider the Mustangs their biggest rival.
2. UNT has a whole lot of work to do defensively
UNT allowed 710 yards in its loss to SMU, which scored on its first four possessions and six of seven during one span that began in the second quarter.
UNT was bound to experience some growing pains under new defensive coordinator Clint Bowen. The former Kansas assistant took over a unit that allowed 32.5 points per game last season.
The Mean Green were in a tough spot without their top two linebackers and it showed.
UNT had to move fullback Kyleb Howell to linebacker and ended up allowing a host of big plays. Danny Gray caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele, while Ulysses Bentley IV broke off an 84-yard touchdown run.
UNT will have to improve to be competitive this week against Houston and down the line in C-USA play.
3. Oscar Adaway III is emerging as a star
One of the bright spots for UNT was the continued solid play of Oscar Adaway III.
The redshirt freshman running back led UNT with 104 rushing yards on 20 carries in its loss to SMU.
UNT’s coaches have said since Adaway arrived at UNT that he has a high ceiling. That potential is quickly turning into production. Adaway has rolled up 222 yards and two touchdowns through two games. He’s averaging 8.9 yards per carry.
Adaway helped keep UNT’s running game rolling while Tre Siggers was out due to injury.
“He goes out there, runs hard and gets his pads down low,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s a big guy who is powerful enough to run through you and athletic enough to run around you. A lot of it is his mindset. He has confidence. You see his passion when he is running the ball.”
4. UNT’s quarterback situation remains a question
Jason Bean appeared to take a step toward solidifying himself as UNT’s starting quarterback when he threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns in UNT’s season-opening win over Houston Baptist.
Bean started for the second straight week in UNT’s loss to SMU, but it was Austin Aune who had the best day.
The former Argyle standout came on to throw for 276 yards and two touchdowns and also scored on a 5-yard run. Bean threw for 29 yards and a touchdown to go along with 14 rushing yards.
Littrell has consistently said he feels like he has two quarterbacks he can win with. Chances are both will continue to see opportunities with the way the first two weeks of the season have unfolded.
5. C-USA saw some bright spots
Marshall’s win over Appalachian State was the high point of the weekend for C-USA.
Brenden Knox rushed for 138 yards and Marshall held the Mountaineers scoreless over the final three quarters.
UTSA beat Stephen F. Austin and UTEP edged Abilene Christian. Wins over teams that compete at the Football Championship Subdivision level aren’t anything to write home about, but UTSA and UTEP took care of business.
The game of the week, though, was in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where Louisiana Tech rallied from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Southern Miss 31-30.
Griffin Hebert made a terrific grab on a pass from Luke Anthony in the back of the end zone and got a foot down inbounds on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line in the closing seconds.
Southern Miss continues to fight under interim coach Scotty Walden but couldn’t pull out the win against a solid Louisiana Tech team.
The Bulldogs are remarkably consistent under Skip Holtz and took a key step toward building on a 10-win season last year.