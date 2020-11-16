North Texas had its third straight game either canceled or postponed last week, when the Mean Green's trip to UAB was called off due to coronavirus concerns among the Blazers' players and coaches.
UNT has not played since knocking off Middle Tennessee back on Oct. 17 and will have been off for 34 days by the time it hosts Rice on Saturday.
UNT (2-3) is 1-2 in Conference USA play. Rice is 1-1 on the season after playing two conference games and hasn't played since knocking off Southern Miss 30-6 back on Oct. 31.
The Owls' game at Louisiana Tech last week was postponed.
Here's a look at what it all means and what happened across C-USA in this week's edition of what we learned.
1. UNT's chances to get games in continues to fade
UNT coach Seth Littrell and school officials were confident they would be able to play their game at UAB over the weekend.
The results from the last round of coronavirus testing among UNT's staff and players went well.
The problem is it takes two teams to get a game in. This time it was UAB that had issues that precluded the teams from playing.
UNT has taken advantage of C-USA pushing its conference title game back and rescheduled its games against Louisiana Tech and UTEP for early December.
The Mean Green have four games left lined up for consecutive weeks beginning Saturday.
The odds of UNT getting four games in over the course of a month don't seem particularly great considering the Mean Green have seen three straight games canceled or postponed.
2. Marshall is an overwhelming favorite to reach the C-USA title game now
Marshall vaulted into the national conversation when it upset 23rd-ranked Appalachian State earlier this year.
The question then was if the Thundering Herd could build on that win. Marshall has provided a resounding answer by running its record to 7-0. The Thundering Herd hammered Middle Tennessee 42-14 last week and is ranked No. 15 in this week's AP top 25 poll.
The Herd's remaining games are against Charlotte, Rice and Florida International. Those teams have combined for a 3-8 record.
Charlotte looks like the biggest obstacle standing between Marshall and an unbeaten regular season. The 49ers are 2-3.
Marshall has a golden opportunity at a program-building season. It's all about finishing the deal now for the Herd.
3. FAU is going to remain a force in C-USA
There were plenty of reasons to wonder if Florida Atlantic would take a step back as a program this season.
Lane Kiffin left his job as FAU's coach to take over at Ole Miss. The Owls also lost star quarterback Chris Robison when he was dismissed from the team.
FAU has kept right on winning anyway under Willie Taggart. The Owls moved to 4-1 on the season with a convincing 38-19 win over Florida International, a key C-USA rival, behind redshirt freshman quarterback Javion Posey.
The Owls turned to Posey in the late stages of their game against Western Kentucky on Nov. 7 and saw him guide a game-winning drive in a 10-6 victory. The Alabama native followed up that performance accounting for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the Owls win over FIU.
Posey rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown in addition to throwing for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Posey spent his first season at FAU making the switch from quarterback to wide receiver and has had limited time to adjust after moving back under center. FAU appears to have found its quarterback of the future and will have a good chance to continue its run down the stretch.
The Owls have a tough game against Georgia Southern coming up. The Eagles are 6-2 but are the only team on four remaining on FAU's schedule that is over .500.