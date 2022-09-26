North Texas fell to Memphis on Saturday 44-34 to finish out its nonconference schedule.
The Mean Green (2-3) lost all three of their games against other Football Bowl Subdivision teams after opening the season with a win over Conference USA rival UTEP. SMU hammered UNT 48-10, while UNLV raced past the Mean Green 58-27.
UNT did pick up a win over Texas Southern in its other nonconference game.
The Mean Green will try to pick up the pieces this week when they host Florida Atlantic. Before we turn our attention to that game, it's time for this week's edition of What We Learned, a look back at last week's game and what it tells us about the Mean Green.
1. UNT has long way to go to be ready to compete in the American
UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players came away with an optimistic outlook following their loss to Memphis as far as their ability to compete with teams in the American.
We reported on what they had to say after the game.
They had a point. UNT was competitive with Memphis. The Mean Green's loss to SMU was brutal, but UNT has always struggled against the Mustangs.
The bottom line, though, is that the Mean Green went 0-2 against teams in the American and were blown out once.
UNT did face two of the top teams in the league. SMU is coming off an eight-win season, while Memphis has earned bowl berths in each of the last eight seasons. That's the longest streak among Group of Five teams nationally.
Falling in both those games just didn't paint an encouraging picture. Will UNT be able to compete? Yes.
Does it look like it's on track to reach the first part of the stated goal for UNT athletics of "Building champions and preparing leaders?"
That championship goal looks a long way off after consecutive losses to teams in the American.
2. There might be hope for UNT's defense
At this time last week, it looked like UNT's defense could be headed for a brutal year.
The Mean Green coughed up 576 yards in their loss to UNLV. UNT was far from perfect against Memphis but took a step forward.
UNT held Memphis to 334 yards. Former Ryan standout Seth Henigan was averaging nearly that many yards in the passing game in his second season as the Tigers' starting quarterback coming into the day.
Henigan was averaging 313.3 yards and had six touchdowns with no interceptions on the season.
Somehow UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett found a way to limit Henigan to 141 yards and two touchdowns. Safety Quinn Whitlock became the first player to pick off a Henigan pass this season.
Two of Memphis' touchdowns came on interception returns. The Tigers also recovered a fumble on a bad snap at the UNT 9-yard line and scored two plays later.
Those three plays changed the dynamic of the game and make the performance of UNT's defense all the more impressive.
Bennett is one of the top defensive coordinators in college football. UNT has taken more than a few lumps this season after losing several key players to graduation and transfer since the end of 2021.
UNT's performance against Memphis gives the Mean Green hope that they could be close to turning the corner defensively.
3. C-USA could be better than we thought
C-USA continued to post some impressive wins and near misses over the weekend.
Middle Tennessee upset No. 25 Miami 45-31 behind coach Rick Stockstill, one of the good coaches and good guys in the league.
The Blue Raiders have won three straight since falling to James Madison to open the season.
UTEP upset Boise State in El Paso earlier this month, while UTSA beat Army at West Point.
No one is going to mistake C-USA for the SEC but there are some good teams in the league that are posting head-turning wins.