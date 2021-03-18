North Texas will face Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament at 6:25 p.m. on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Mean Green (17-9) won four games in four days in the the Conference USA tournament last week when they knocked off Western Kentucky in the final.
Purdue (18-9) lost to Indiana in its first game in the Big Ten tournament.
Mike Carmin covers Purdue for the Lafayette Journal & Courier and has covered the Boilermakers throughout the season.
Here are five questions with Carmin on the Boilermakers and tomorrow's game.
1. Forward Trevion Williams is in the midst of a terrific season for Purdue. Tell us a little about what has made him so effective this year.
Williams is the centerpiece of Purdue's offense. The Boilermakers run a lot of sets through him, giving him the option to attack the basket or pass out of double teams.
The area overlooked in his game is passing. He had eight assists in a game earlier this season. When he wants to score, he's been solid.
He's taken over in the second half of several games. He had 26 points after halftime at Michigan State. He had 22 in the second half and overtime against Ohio State.
2. How has Purdue bounced back from a tough overtime loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament?
We'll see how Purdue bounces back. Too many defensive breakdowns in the first half put the Boilermakers in an 18-point hole.
They turned it around after halftime. Purdue hasn't lost two straight since Rutgers and Illinois at the end of December and early January.
3. Purdue has been solid all season defensively. How do you think the Boilermakers will approach containing Javion Hamlet, North Texas’ ball-dominant point guard who leads the team in scoring and assists?
Purdue doesn't play anything but man-to-man defense and containing players off the dribble has been an issue at times. My guess is Eric Hunter Jr. will get the assignment as he's defended some of the Big Ten's top guards this season.
Everyone was surprised Hunter was left off the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team because he's that good. Purdue also does a good job of switching and with its help defense.
Because of Purdue's size, scoring in the paint has been tough for opponents.
4. UNT plays at one of the slowest paces in the country. How do you see Purdue approaching this game? Do they push the pace to get UNT out of its comfort zone or will the Boilermakers be content to play in the halfcourt?
Purdue can do both and isn't afraid to play either style. With Williams and Zach Edey inside, the Boilermakers are comfortable in the halfcourt and pounding the ball inside to the two bigs.
They've had success in transition with Jaden Ivey, Brandon Newman and Hunter pushing the ball. Purdue will look for opportunities to speed up the game if it works to its advantage.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
This will probably be a close, low possession type of game based on the style of both teams. I think Purdue does enough to advance.