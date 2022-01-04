North Texas coach Grant McCasland and his players were quick to acknowledge that there is still a long way to go following their showdown with UAB on Thursday.
But that doesn’t mean the Mean Green aren’t aware of the obvious.
“This is most definitely a big game,” UNT guard Mardrez McBride said. “We love games like this. You want to play the best to see who is really the best. We are looking forward to the matchup.”
UNT’s 7 p.m. game against the Blazers on CBS Sports Network won’t determine which team is the best in Conference USA, but it will certainly provide an indication of where things stand.
Both UNT and UAB have shown that they are in the conversation as the second week of the league season is set to begin. The Mean Green (8-3) picked up a handful of impressive wins while navigating a tough nonconference schedule, including a victory at Wichita State.
UNT hammered Rice in its league opener 75-43 over the weekend. UAB has been just as impressive while starting 12-3.
The Blazers hammered UTEP 75-62 and UTSA 87-59 in their first two league games.
UAB beat UNT in back-to-back games to cap the regular season last year before the Mean Green regrouped and won the Conference USA tournament.
“They are physical and bullied us last year.,” McBride said. “We have to learn from that. We have to be more physical and play well. They are a good team.”
The Blazers might be even better this year.
“They have added some scoring, especially on the perimeter,” McCasland said. “Their defense and physicality is what separates them. That is their strongest area.”
UNT has relied on its defense all season and is allowing just 54.0 points per game.
The way both teams are playing sets up what will be a key clash early in C-USA play.
“Every basketball player loves playing in the big games, especially on TV,” UNT forward Abou Ousmane said. “Everyone is going to be excited.”
UNT women’s game postponed
The UNT women will have to wait at least a little while longer to make their debut in C-USA play.
The Mean Green (6-4) were set to travel to UAB on Thursday but saw that game postponed due to COIVD-19 issues within the Blazers’ program.
UNT has now had three of its last four games either canceled or postponed. The Mean Green’s lone game since a loss to Wichita State on Dec. 17 was a game they added against Baylor on Dec. 29.
UNT lost that game 86-65 and is hoping the chance to battle a national power will pay dividends when it faces Middle Tennessee on the road Saturday.
“I hope it won’t impact us,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We went through this last year. I hope that we will use that experience and understand mentally and physically where we need to be so that we come back on Saturday where we need to be.”
Mitchell and her players admit staying ready and shifting gears at a time its schedule is in flux is challenging.
“It is a little tough to be honest,” guard Aly Gamez said. “We have had a few games canceled and are trying to get ready. We were getting ready for UAB, but that got canceled. Now we have to look forward to Middle Tennessee and regroup.”
The Blue Raiders (9-3) are 1-1 in C-USA play heading into a game against Rice on Thursday.