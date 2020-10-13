BRIDGEPORT — It was a quick and painless victory for the Krum Lady Bobcats, this time dispatching Bridgeport in three sets (26-24, 26-24, 25-9) for their 20th victory of the season.
Payton Lucas gave excellent effort on both ends for Krum with 11 kills and 12 digs, while Madeline Guffy racked up eight kills and 23 assists offensively.
The Lady Bobcats improve to 8-2 in district with a sparkling 20-4 overall mark. They will travel to Argyle next Tuesday.
Argyle d. Castleberry
CASTLEBERRY — The Argyle Lady Eagles took care of business on the road Tuesday against Castleberry, defeating them handily in three sets (25-15, 25-7, 25-10) for the win.
Jessie Moore led the offensive attack for Argyle with nine kills while Shaye Feely compiled 10 digs and three aces.
The Lady Eagles move to a strong 17-8 record overall and pull even at 5-5 in district. Argyle will host Bridgeport on Friday.
Grapevine d. Ryan
A disappointing stretch of games continued for the Ryan Lady Raiders on Tuesday evening, as they were handed their sixth straight loss of the year by Grapevine in three sets for a final line of 17-25, 19-25, 13-25.
Halle Mitchell did her part for Ryan despite the loss, totaling nine kills, three digs and a block. Cali Campbell and Darla Crow combined for nine kills as well.
The Lady Raiders will look to jump-start a winning streak this Friday against Lake Dallas. Ryan falls to 0-4 in district play and 4-6 overall.
Birdville d. Lake Dallas
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons came up short in their contest with Birdville Tuesday, losing a close one in four sets (18-25, 22-25, 25-19, 23-25) for their fifth loss of the year.
Caelyn Gunn was excellent for the Lady Falcons with 12 kills, six digs and a block. Candace Collier gave a nice performance as well with seven kills, 19 digs and a block.
Lake Dallas is now 0-3 in district matchups and will take on Ryan on Friday.
Allen d. Braswell
ALLEN — The Braswell Lady Bengals suffered a loss on the road Tuesday evening, as they were bested by Allen in three sets for a final line of 16-25, 17-25, 17-25.
Following the loss, Braswell now sits at a respectable 7-4 overall while carrying a less than stellar 1-2 mark in district contests. They will look to get back on track against McKinney at home Friday.