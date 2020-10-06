DECATUR — The Krum Lady Bobcats could not get the win they needed on Tuesday to pull into a first-place tie in district with Decatur, falling in three sets for a final line of 25-9, 25-16, 25-15.
Krum falls to 19-5 overall on the season and will look to gain their momentum back against Fort Worth Castleberry on the road this Friday.
Aubrey d. Gainesville
AUBREY — A big night on the defensive side of the ball led the way to victory against Gainesville for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals, dispatching of them in three sets (25-8, 25-2, 25-11).
Katie Schmitz was all over the court for the Lady Chaps with 12 kills, two blocks and one ace. Sydney Garrison was the top scorer for Aubrey with 13 kills.
With the win, Aubrey improves to a nice 12-5 overall with a 6-2 mark in district matches. They will welcome Celina next Friday.
Pilot Point d. Valley View
PILOT POINT — The Pilot Point Lady Bearcats had their hands full with Valley View on Tuesday but came out ahead after five sets for a final line of 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 23-25, 15-12.
Shelby Malone led the Pilot Point offense and defense with 17 kills and 32 digs, while Alyssa David picked up 21 kills and Anna Hadowsky racked up 34 digs.
The Lady Bearcats improve to 7-2 in district and will face off against Whitesboro on Friday.
Argyle d. Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH — It was an overall solid night for the Argyle Lady Eagles on Tuesday, as they took care of business over Lake Worth in three sets (25-13, 25-11, 25-9) for the win.
Ella Payne led the offensive end for Argyle with 14 kills with Andie Peil totaling 22 assists as well.
Following their victory, the Lady Eagles pull even in district with a 4-4 record with an impressive 16-7 record on the year. Argyle will take on Decatur Friday on the road.
Braswell d. Richland
The Braswell Lady Bengals made quick work of Richland on Tuesday evening at home, taking them down in three sets for the win with a final line of 25-13, 25-12, 25-10.
They will travel to Guyer next Tuesday with a 7-4 overall mark and 1-2 in district contests.
Boyd d. Ponder
PONDER — Despite winning their past six games, the Ponder Lady Lions saw their streak come to a close Tuesday against Boyd in four sets (18-25, 25-19, 21-25, 17-25) for the loss.
Harper Mulkey was a star for Ponder in the loss with 24 kills and 28 digs while Gracie Perryman picked up 10 kills, 17 digs and five aces.
The Lady Lions fall to 12-11 on the season with a still sparkling 7-2 district record. They will look to get back on track against S&S Consolidated at home this Friday.