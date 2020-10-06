The Denton Lady Broncos didn’t waste any time jumping out to a huge lead over Ryan in Tuesday’s District 6-5A matchup. And once they were there, they made sure not to let up.
In a match that got out of hand quickly, Denton kept its unbeaten district record intact with an easy 25-6, 25-7, 25-21 road sweep of its chief rival. Ryan combined for just 13 points through the first two sets but nearly pushed the match to a fourth set before succumbing to the Lady Broncos’ fast-paced offense.
Taylor Thomas led Denton (7-1, 3-0 district) with 16 kills. Lauren Perry added eight and Leah Stolfus chipped in seven. Abby Folsom wasn’t far behind with six kills. As a team, the Lady Broncos piled up a .407 hitting percentage.
Ryan got nine kills from Halle Mitchell but had a .049 hitting percentage as a team.
“It’s the start we wanted, so that part of it is good,” said Denton coach Cassie Headrick, who was able to go to her bench to give more girls playing time. “The more we can get everyone in here, and they can get a taste of it, it’s a good thing.”
Headrick said she was most impressed by her team’s crisp passing through the first two sets, which led to the fast start. Denton did not trail in either set and blew the first frame wide open with a 13-1 run that gave them a 20-5 cushion. In the second set, Denton led 15-7 before closing out the set on a 10-0 run.
Ryan (4-4, 0-2) did not string together more than two consecutive points in either of those sets.
“We knew coming in that Denton was good, that they run a fast offense and that they didn’t graduate a lot. We knew we were very young,” Ryan coach Nicole Hervey said. “I was happy, though, because the girls showed up more in this match compared to the [Richland] and fought hard throughout.”
The Lady Raiders’ fight was evident even as they faced a 2-0 hole in the match. Ryan jumped out to a 4-0 lead and then went back-and-forth with Denton for the majority of the final set — even as Denton rattled off a 10-2 run to take a 10-6 lead midway through the frame. Ryan trailed 22-21 before Denton secured the final three points.
“I think for two games, we were really good with our passing,” Headrick said. “That’s something we really tried to put a focus on, and when we do that, we can focus on the speed of the game. I think that’s what you saw in Game 2.”