Fatafehi Vailea had second thoughts after committing to North Texas over the weekend.
The defensive tackle from Desert Pines in Nevada wondered if he should consider his options further and backed out of his pledge. He was back on board with the Mean Green a short time later once he considered the bottom line.
“It just felt like home. I was comfortable with North Texas,” Vailea said. “I like the coaching staff and the relationships I have built with them.”
Vailea became the second player to finalize his decision to play for the Mean Green from Nevada in the last few days. UNT also added Ikaika Ragsdale, a running back from Las Vegas private school power Bishop Gorman, to its 2020 class.
Defensive end Jonathan Pickett, another Desert Pines product, signed with Mean Green as a member of its 2020 recruiting class and is already on campus.
“Jonathan told me North Texas is a nice school and he is comfortable with it,” Vailea said. “I felt like it was a good spot for me.”
That connection was just one of several that factored into Vailea’s decision. Desert Pines assistant coach David Hill played fullback at Arizona when UNT coach Seth Littrell was the Wildcats’ running backs coach. Hill spoke highly of Littrell when Vailea asked him about his former coach.
Vailea, who has Tongan and Samoan heritage, also has family and friends in the Dallas area.
“A lot of them were rooting for me to go to North Texas,” Vailea said. “That made me feel comfortable.”
Vailea said Littrell, recruiting coordinator Luke Walerius and new defensive line coach Eric Mathies all played key roles in his recruiting process.
Those connections made Vailea feel comfortable with playing at UNT.
“It doesn’t bother me to go away from home,” Vailea said. “I wanted to go somewhere that fit me.”
UNT recruited Vailea, who is 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, to play on the interior of its defensive line under new coordinator Clint Bowen.
“I talked to coach Bowen when they offered me,” Vailea said. “I may play some three technique [lined up on the outside shoulder of a guard] but will be mostly in the middle.”
Vailea had scholarship offers from a half dozen schools, including San Diego State, Nevada, Colorado State and Charlotte, one of UNT’s rivals in Conference USA.
Recruiting website 247Sports rates Vailea as a three-star prospect and lists him at No. 94 on its composite rundown of the top defensive tackles in the Class of 2021.
Vailea thought UNT would be the best place to continue his career when he originally committed. He reconsidered that decision for a few hours before ultimately solidifying his commitment to the Mean Green.
“I talked with my parents,” Vailea said. “For a moment I felt like I should look at my options. North Texas took the most interest in me and spent the most time on me. I decided to go with my gut.”
The addition of Vailea gives UNT 10 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class. The group is ranked third among Conference USA schools by 247Sports.