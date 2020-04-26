Former North Texas offensive lineman Elex Woodworth is getting a shot to show he can play in the NFL.
Woodworth was passed over in the draft that wrapped up Saturday but was quickly snapped up in free agency by the Houston Texans. The Mesquite Horn product was a second-team All-Conference USA selection last season and a four-year starter for the Mean Green.
Woodworth played both guard and tackle at UNT. He will likely play guard as he tries to make the transition to the NFL.
UNT has not had a player drafted since 2004 but had two players sign as undrafted free agents following this year’s draft. Defensive end LaDarius Hamilton signed with the Cowboys.
Hamilton and quarterback Mason Fine were among the most highly regarded of a host of former UNT players hoping to receive an opportunity to continue their careers in the NFL.
Fine said shortly after the draft that he had not signed with an NFL team and was waiting on an opportunity.
The two-time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in his career. Both totals are school records but weren’t enough for an NFL team to overlook his height and select him in the draft.
Fine measured in at 5-foot-9 3/4 at the Shrine Bowl, was not invited to the scouting combine and had his pro day canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. He could have to look to avenues other than the NFL to play professionally.
UNT Hall of Fame quarterback Jordan Case played for the Ottawa Rough Riders in the Canadian League for three seasons beginning in 1980. Case believes the league could be an intriguing avenue for Fine if he doesn’t sign with an NFL team.
“You hope Mason gets that opportunity. He’s a heck of a quarterback,” Case said. “It wouldn’t hurt him to try the CFL where the game is a little more wide open.”
That is the route another former Conference USA quarterback who was considered too short to play in the NFL took. Former Marshall standout Rakeem Cato, who is 6-feet tall, played for the Montreal Alouettes in 2015 and 2016.
A few former UNT players have also headed north, including Antonio Johnson. The offensive lineman played in 31 games for the BC Lions in 2016 and 2017.