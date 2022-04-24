Vicente Marzilio essentially came out of nowhere to become one of the top golfers in Conference USA last season.
The native of Argentina was a highly regarded recruit when he arrived at North Texas. UNT expected Marzilio to develop into a great player.
Still, projecting a freshman to be one of the elite players in any conference seems like a bit of a stretch.
That is exactly what Marzilio was over the course of three days at Texarkana Country Club last spring when he won the individual title in the stroke-play portion of the C-USA tournament.
He’ll be squarely on the radar this time around when the Mean Green tee off in this season’s C-USA tournament that is set to begin on Monday back at Texarkana Country Club.
The 13 teams in the field will play three stroke-play rounds on consecutive days beginning Monday. The top four teams will advance to the match-play semifinals on Thursday morning with the match-play final to follow.
UNT advanced to the match-play semifinals last season and beat UAB 3-2. Sean Wilcox hit a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to extend his match and then closed out the win for UNT with a 30-foot birdie putt on the 19th hole.
The Mean Green fell to Middle Tennessee 3-0-2 in last season’s final.
Wilcox is back and will be UNT’s alternate. Marzilio will lead a lineup featuring Viktor Forslund, Tucker Allen, Diego Prone and Lenny Bergsson.
Marzilio, Bergsson, Forslund and Wilcox all played in last season’s loss to MTSU in the final.
Charlotte is ranked No. 28 nationally in the GolfStat rankings and is the highest rated team in the field. Middle Tennessee comes in at No. 71 as it looks to defend its title.
UNT is ranked No. 82 and enters the conference tournament off an appearance in the Aggie Invitational earlier this month. The Mean Green finished in a tie for sixth in the event that featured a loaded field with six teams that were ranked in the top 45.
Marzilio finished in a tie for 15th in the individual standings.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.