North Texas golfers Vicente Marzilio and Audrey Tan will compete in the U.S. Amateur tournaments this summer.
Both recently qualified for the events.
Tan will play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur on Aug. 2-8 at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y. Marzilio will participate in the U.S. Amateur from Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Penn.
Both Marzilio and Tan are coming off standout collegiate seasons at UNT.
Tan became the first player in program history to win an individual conference title when she came back from a shot down in the final three holes to capture the Conference USA championship. The junior’s performance helped guide UNT to the program’s first conference team title.
Tan went on to win the individual title at the Let Them Play Classic. UNT played in the event that was quickly organized after the Baton Rouge Regional of the NCAA tournament was called off due to course conditions.
UNT also won the Let Them Play Classic team title.
“It was an incredible week,” Tan said following the tournament. “Honestly, we couldn’t have asked for anything better. We played on beautiful courses with beautiful weather and were able to play one last event together as a team. That was an incredible feeling, and we topped it off with a win.”
Marzilio also won the C-USA individual title and helped guide the Mean Green to the match play final of the team tournament.
UNT fell to Middle Tennessee in the final, but Marzilio advanced to the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament as an individual. The freshman went on to finish in a tie for 21st in the tournament after shooting 4-over par at Karsten Creek Golf Club.
“I feel like this type of tournament teaches you how to be committed to what you do and trust it every time,” Marzilio said following the tournament. “They separate the good ones from the extraordinary ones, and I believe it’s because of how much the extraordinary ones believe in themselves. I want to keep working on myself to achieve that mindset in the big tournaments.”
Both Tan and Marzilio will have the opportunity to play in one of those big tournaments later this summer at the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur.
The winners of both tournaments advance to the U.S. Open.