UNT-UNLV
Buy Now

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White looks to avoid North Texas defenders on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

 Lucas Peltier/UNLV sports information

LAS VEGAS – North Texas had an opportunity to reach a milestone it hadn’t since the height of what height of coach Seth Littrell’s seven seasons with the Mean Green thus far on Saturday.

UNT made a host of memories in nonconference road games back in 2018, including a win at Arkansas, on its way to a nine-win season.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you