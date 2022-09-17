LAS VEGAS – North Texas had an opportunity to reach a milestone it hadn’t since the height of what height of coach Seth Littrell’s seven seasons with the Mean Green thus far on Saturday.
UNT made a host of memories in nonconference road games back in 2018, including a win at Arkansas, on its way to a nine-win season.
The Mean Green entered their game at UNLV on Saturday aiming for their first nonconference road win that season only to come up short in a 58-27 loss at Allegiant Stadium.
UNT will look back on a host of reasons it couldn’t come through. None was bigger than its performance on both sides of the ball on third and fourth down.
The Mean Green went just 1-for-4 on fourth down and 3-for-11 on third down. UNT had plenty of chances to match UNLV and make key stops defensively and get off the field. The Rebels went 9-for-15 in third down and converted both of their fourth-down opportunities.
The Mean Green came up empty time and again the Rebels in what looked like a key game for their hopes of breaking through for a winning season for the first time since 2018.
UNT (2-2) was looking to move to 3-1 or better for just the third time in program history. The Mean Green will have to win on the road at Memphis next week to avoid falling under .500 for the first time this season.
UNT will have to find a solution to its struggles in critical situations if it is to get back on track after seeing UNLV come up with several key plays when it needed them.
Those plays helped UNLV break open what was a close game
UNT trailed 23-20 at halftime after battling its way back from a couple of key mistakes in the early going.
UNLV BJ Harris blocked a UNT punt that rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety that gave the Rebels a 9-7 lead. UNLV later went up 23-10 after a key two-play series.
The Mean Green tried to convert on fourth-and-1 from their own 34 and came up short when defensive Adam Plant cut running back Oscar Adaway III down for a 1-yard loss.
Adain Robbins scored on a 33-yard run on the next play to put UNLV up 23-10.
UNT answered late in the half with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Austin Aune to Adaway.
The Mean Green took over at their 16 with 1:23 left in the half and drove to the UTEP 2. UNT took a shot at the end zone in with nine seconds left but Aune’s pass fell incomplete.
The Mean Green settled for a 20-yard field goal.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.