There was a time not too long ago when North Texas coach Seth Littrell would take the podium on the first day of the early signing period in college football and talk about how close to the finish line his program was in recruiting.
The Mean Green were often left with anywhere from a handful of scholarships to a dozen or so once their early class was in place. The world of recruiting has changed dramatically since UNT put those large early signing classes together.
So has UNT’s approach.
The Mean Green signed just eight players on the opening day of the early period on Wednesday. Littrell wanted to leave himself plenty of wiggle room for talented players who are still available in the final days before national signing day in February.
“It’s a little different this year,” Littrell said. “The past few years we’ve pretty much been done at this point. But with the landscape and the way it is, you want to have enough scholarships left over in order to make sure we find the best players.
“There’s going to be a ton of great players out there in January leading into February signing day. I think you can get some steals.”
Littrell estimated that UNT will add between 12 and 14 more players before finalizing its class. UNT’s staff talked about focusing on high school players in Denton County and the surrounding area early in his tenure.
UNT is still bringing in top high school talent, but showed Wednesday that it is willing to cast a wider net. The Mean Green’s approach will include dipping into the transfer market that has become a key source of talent for schools like UNT that compete in Conference USA and the other conferences outside the Power Five leagues.
Three of UNT’s signees are transfers from other Football Bowl Subdivision programs. Four are high school players from the area, while the eighth was a rare out of state high school recruit.
The group is ranked No. 114 nationally and No. 8 among Conference USA schools in 247Sports overall recruiting rankings that account for both high school signees and transfers.
“It was a good start,” Littrell said. “We added some great players from around this area who fit a need for us. We need to make sure we continue to bring in great competition, depth and guys who fit our system and are most importantly great character guys.”
That is what UNT intends to do over the next few weeks while taking a different approach than in years past. Littrell acknowledged that UNT’s shift to saving scholarships to give out in the weeks leading up to national signing day in February is a conscious decision.
“It’s a little different this year and a different feel,” Littrell said. “From now until February is going to be a huge stretch for us. We have to make sure we finish off the class the right way.”
UNT laid the foundation for its class while adding two quarterbacks with experience who headline the Mean Green’s early haul. Louisiana Tech transfer JD Head announced his intention to join the Mean Green a few days ago.
Head threw for 559 yards and six touchdowns this season when he started two games for Louisiana Tech.
UNT gave itself another option when it added Abilene Christian transfer quarterback Stone Earle. The Keller native started the first seven games this fall for the Wildcats before being injured.
Earle threw for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
“Excited for this new journey,” Earle wrote on Twitter. “Time to get active.”
The top two quarterbacks on UNT’s depth chart are sophomores Austin Aune and Jace Ruder. Aune is 28, has earned two degrees and has said this fall that he will consider his future after the season.
“Quarterbacks are always hard to pass up,” Littrell said. “You can’t ever have enough because of the way it’s gone today. You’ve got guys who are sort of a revolving door. I felt like that was definitely an area of need. We were going to end up taking two.”
UNT landed Missouri transfer wide receiver Jay Maclin and rounded out its early signing class with five highly regarded high school players.
South Oak Cliff running back Qualon Farrar is the most intriguing of the bunch. Farrar plays for a loaded team that will face Liberty Hill on Saturday in the Class 5A Division II state title game. The 5-foot-7, 180-pound speedster has rushed for 980 yards and 16 touchdowns while starring for a team loaded with top talent.
“He’s very talented and a little bit different than some of the backs that we have who are bigger. He’s more like DeAndre,” Littrell said of current UNT running back DeAndre Torrey. “He’s compact, has great twitch, good speed and vision, but he also runs physical.”
UNT also landed a pair of highly regarded linemen in Plano defensive end Cam Robertson and Denison offensive lineman Dameon Smallwood. Linebackers Ethan Wesloski of McKinney Boyd and Jax Van Zandt of Thompson in Alabaster, Alabama, rounded out UNT’s early signing class.
Littrell said UNT’s staff spent plenty of time building a relationship with Van Zandt, a rare out of state high school signee for the Mean Green.
“Everybody on this paper can contribute immediately,” Littrell said of his early signing class. “All these guys have the opportunity to go out compete and make plays.”