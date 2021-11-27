North Texas coach Seth Littrell took a long, hard look at his offense a few weeks ago and came to a simple realization.
What UNT was trying wasn’t working.
The Mean Green came into the season striving to be balanced and utilize the passing game that had been a key asset throughout Littrell’s six-year tenure.
That plan went out the window quickly.
“We changed our identity,” Littrell said. “Our best chance was to be physical, run the ball and take our shots.”
That plan continued to pay off on Saturday in the Mean Green’s 45-23 win over UTSA at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green pounded away a Roadrunners defense that ranked among the best in Conference USA all season and rolled to a fifth straight win. UNT rushed for a whopping 340 yards and six touchdowns against the Roadrunners, who came into the day allowing 20.1 points and 101.7 rushing yards per game.
UNT was already leaning on its running game and elected to throw the ball even less than normal on a cold and rainy night. Austin Aune attempted just 17 passes.
“The run game helped with the weather,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “We couldn’t throw the ball like we usually do. It helped us control the ball and the clock.”
UNT entered its game against UTSA coming off four straight wins largely because it had adapted well after Littrell elected to change the Mean Green’s approach.
The Mean Green averaged 268.8 rushing yards per game during the first four games of their winning streak.
Ikaika Ragsdale helped UNT pick up where it left off when he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns against UTSA. Torrey added 108 yards and three touchdowns.
Ayo Adeyi broke free for a 42-yard touchdown and finished with 77 yards.
The Roadrunners previous high for rushing yards allowed in a game was 220 last week in a win over UAB.
UNT came into the night off a 49-7 win over Florida International. The Mean Green rushed for 378 yards and five touchdowns on a rainy night in Florida.
That experience proved valuable in UNT’s win over UTSA.
“Last week gave us some practice,” Aune said. “It was a little colder and tough to get a grip on the ball. Our line and backs did a great job. The receivers blocked on the edge and ran good routes.”
It all added up to another terrific night running the ball for the Mean Green.
