North Texas coach Seth Littrell couldn’t help but be amazed at the sight of tight end Jason Pirtle taking on all defenses threw at him as the Mean Green won five straight games to cap the regular season.
The senior tight end was barely in UNT’s plans at the beginning of the year. A run of injuries to UNT’s top players made Pirtle and wide receiver Roderic Burns focal points for the Mean Green’s offense during a season-ending run that landed them in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT will face Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 23 at Toyota Stadium in a showdown of 6-6 teams.
Both Pirtle and Burns started their UNT careers as walk-ons.
“I am happy with the way those guys responded,” Littrell said. “They knew that they had to play a bigger role. We didn’t have a lot of room for error. Teams bracketed Pirtle on third downs late in the year, which was unimaginable not all that long ago.”
There are a host of reasons UNT will play in a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons under Littrell. One of the biggest was the way Pirtle, Burns and a handful of other players handled the transition from playing bit roles to becoming mainstays of the Mean Green’s offense.
UNT lost running back Oscar Adaway III to a knee injury before the season started. Wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush were gone by the third week of the season after suffering serious injuries as well. Deonte Simpson, another key wide receiver, was dismissed for a violation of team rules after he played in three games.
The Mean Green’s only hope to make up for those losses was that some of their young players and seldom-used veterans would step forward and fill larger roles.
That is exactly what Pirtle, Burns and a few young running backs did.
“It’s been a crazy year with all the injuries,” Pirtle said. “The coaches preach, ‘Next man up.’ That has shown this year.
“This team has been one of the strongest I have been on as far as sticking together and everyone being ready when their number is called.”
Pirtle and Burns are among the players UNT turned to after losing Shorter and Bush.
Burns came into the season with 14 receptions for 180 yards in two seasons with the Mean Green. He nearly matched his career totals in a loss to SMU by catching 12 passes for 141 yards.
Burns leads UNT with 54 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns.
“When you come to work every day and work hard, it pays off,” Burns said.
That has certainly been the case for Pirtle. He had been a bit player in UNT’s offense for the last two seasons and had 38 career catches heading into the year.
Pirtle has matched his career total with 38 catches this fall for 351 yards and two touchdowns.
Both Burns and Pirtle came through at key times during the Mean Green’s winning streak.
Pirtle led UNT with five catches in its 38-14 win over Southern Miss in the second game of the Mean Green’s winning streak. He caught two passes to convert third downs on touchdown drives.
Burns caught a 25-yard touchdown pass in UNT’s 20-17 win over UTEP in the Mean Green’s third win during its season-ending run.
Redshirt freshman running back Ayo Adeyi emerged as a key part of UNT’s running backs rotation that also includes freshmen Ikaika Ragsdale and Isaiah Johnson.
None of those players was expected to play key roles this season. Each got their opportunity after UNT lost Adaway, a player the Mean Green depended on to complement starter DeAndre Torrey.
All three came through. Ragsdale is UNT’s second-leading rusher with 511 yards and has five touchdowns. Adeyi has added 479 yards and six touchdowns, while Johnson has 338 yards and four scores.
“There is no chance we would be where we are now without guys like Pirtle and Burns,” Littrell said. “They stepped up. The young running backs stepped up as well. There were teams you could see tap out. They didn’t want to be run over anymore. I could see defensive backs wear down.”
Coming through when UNT needed them the most has been gratifying for the players the Mean Green turned to after they lost several of their key skill position players early in the season.
“You have to be ready when your number is called,” Pirtle said. “I have missed having the pressure on me. It’s been really nice. I have enjoyed making my last season my best season.”